Matches and results of Group 2, Third RFEF

Oviedo Vetusta 9 – Navarro 1

Ancient: Berto Hórreo, Yayo (Joselu 46′), Javi Cueto (Pedregal 60′), Álex Cardero, Nnoshiri (Pablo Menéndez 46′), Marc Alegre, Lucas Laso, Mángel (Merayo 55′), Chus (Viti 46′), René Perez, Osky.

Navarrese: Esteban, Santi, Guille (Luismi 84′), San Eloy, Roscales, Isra, Miguel (Dady 77′), Albertín (Juan 57′), Sebares, Santa, Mulero (July 57′).

Goals: 1-0 (25′): Nnnoshiri. 2-0 (27′) Javier Cueto. 3-0 (37′): Alex Cardero. 4-0 (39′): Nnoshiri. 4-1 (43′): Guille. 5-1 (47′): Javier Cueto. 6-1 (52′): Pablo Menendez. 7-1 (74′): Pedregal. 8-1 (76′) Viti. 9-1 (78′): Santa, own goal.

Referee: Alvarez Rodriguez. Yellow to Mángel; and Michael.

Incidents: The Requexon. About 150 spectators.

Real Oviedo Vetusta feels like champions and achieved the heaviest win of the season against a Navarro who, on the contrary, is beginning to assume his relegation to Preferred, with a very complicated schedule ahead of him. Doublets for the Nigerian Samuel Nnoshiri and for the top scorer Javi Cueto, who now has eighteen. Mángel did not score, but he dedicated the victory to his recently deceased father and in whose memory a minute of silence was observed before the game.

Lenense – Mosconia (Saturday at 5:15 p.m.)

Flow – Tuilla (Saturday at 7:00 p.m.)

TSK Roces – Loyalty (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.)

Covadonga – Real Titanic (Saturday at 8:00 p.m.)

Praviano – UP Langreo B (Sunday at 11:45)

Sporting B – San Martín (Sunday at 12:00)

Colunga – Luarca (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

L’Entregu – Gijón Industrial (Sunday at 18:00)

Llanes – Urraca (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Next day of Group 2, Third RFEF

Oviedo Vetusta – Praviano (Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.)

San Martin – Colunga (Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.)

Navarro – Lenense (Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.)

Real Titanic – L’Entregu (Wednesday at 18:15)

Tuilla – UP Langreo B (Wednesday at 18:15)

Loyalty – Flow (Wednesday at 18:15)

Urraca – Sporting B (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.)

Gijón Industrial – Llanes (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.)

Luarca – TSK Roces (Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.)

Mosconia – Covadonga (Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.)