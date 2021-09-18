Matches and results of Group 10, Third RFEF

Varea 4 – Agoncillo 0

Varies: Encinas; Sergi Boira, Liébana, Rubén Estefania (Iker García, 80 ‘), Dani Alcalde (Adri Pérez, 80’), Rubén Pérez, Iñigo (Gonzalo Nestares, 80 ‘), Bonilla, Javi Pejenaute (Adri Gómez, 66’), David Pérez and Álex Martínez (Eneko, 25 ‘).



Agoncillo: Ganzabal; Álvaro, Rubén Fernández, Dani Suárez, Adri, Edu Varea (Moisés, 58 ‘), Ingoma Mwanza (David Lozano, 73’), Jon Marzo, Andrés (Álvaro, 74 ‘), Álex Lafuente and Juan Herreros (Celso, 59’ ).



Goals: 1-0 (14 ‘): Sergi Boira. 2-0 (51 ‘): Dani Alcalde. 3-0 (56 ‘): Rubén Pérez. 4-0 (74 ‘): Íñigo.



Referee: Mimoun Larhlid, from the Riojan school. He admonished the locals Sergi Boira, Liébana and Dani Alcalde; and the visitor Juan Herreros.

Incidents: Municipal. About 200 spectators.

Varea’s first win of the season. The locals asserted their superiority in the second half to secure the three points at stake in the Municipal. The first act was matched with an Agoncillo who could not prevent Sergi Boira from opening the scoring. The visitors had chances to come to rest with a better prize. After the break, Varea’s superiority was total and in four minutes he sentenced the duel.

Calahorra – River Ebro (Sunday, September 19 at 11:30 a.m.)

Berceo – Alfaro (Sunday, September 19 at 12:00 h)

Ràpid – Anguiano Berceo – Alfaro (Sunday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m.)

La Calzada – Yagüe Berceo – Alfaro (Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.)

Oyonesa – Casalarreina (Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.)

Haro – Vianés (Sunday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Arnedo – Ashtray (Sunday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 10, Third RFEF

La Calzada – Calahorra B

River Ebro – Rapid

Anguiano – Oyonesa

Casalarreina – Haro

Vianés – Varea

Agoncillo – Berceo

Alfaro – Arnedo

Yagüe – Ashtray