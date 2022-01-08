Matches and results of Group 16, Third RFEF

Calahorra B 1 – Casalarreina 1

Calahorra B: Noe Becerra, Sito Castro, Pope, Moratalla (Pedro García, 86 ‘), Moriones, Iván Moreno, Xavi Sola, Diego Bartolomé, Pablo Sáenz, Andreu Torres (Mario Malums, 84’), Aitor Lorea.

Casalarreina: Carlos Fernández, Adrián Castro (Porris, 46 ‘), Jon Estéfano, Jorge Bernal, Alberto Baztán, Pablo Cano, Unai Ranero, Santamaría, Fabio, Javi Duce, Dani Espinosa (Rodri Molpeceres, 67’).

Goals: 0-1 (60 ‘): Jon Estéfano. 1-1 (66 ‘): Iván Moreno.

Referee: Guillermo Carlos Rodríguez Ovejero (Riojan school). Yellow to Moriones; Fabio, Santamaría.

Incidents: Saint Emeterio. About 200 spectators.

Calahorra B and Casalarreina opened the day by signing a draw in San Emeterio in the only match advanced to Saturday. Taking care of the grass on the Scorecard for the duel that tomorrow will measure the Calaguritan first team with Athletic B led to the transfer of the game from the subsidiary to the second fiefdom, where the spectators who attended saw a game not of great quality but that did maintain the excitement to the end. After a close first half but without many chances to score, the game opened at the restart, with both teams more willing to take risks to try to get the three points at stake. Casalarreina seemed to put him on track with a beautiful goal in Vaseline from Jon Estéfano, but Calahorra B’s response was immediate and six minutes later a shot from Iván Moreno restored equality on the scoreboard. Until the end neither of the two teams gave up winning, but they both lacked success in the definition and the tie was already immovable.

Berceo – Arnedo (Sunday 9 at 12:00)

Varea – Ashtray (Sunday 9 at 12:00)

Rapid Murillo – Vianés (Sunday 9 at 3:45 pm)

River Ebro – Yagüe (Sunday 9 at 16:30)

Haro Deportivo – Alfaro (Sunday 9 at 17:00)

Oyonesa – Agoncillo (Sunday 9 at 17:00)

La Calzada – Anguiano (Sunday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 16, Third RFEF (23/1/2022)

La Calzada – River Ebro

Calahorra B – Anguiano

Rapid Murillo – Casalarreina

Oyonesa – Vianés

Haro Deportivo – Agoncillo

Varea – Alfaro

Berceo – Ashtray

Arnedo – Yagüe