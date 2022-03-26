Matches and results of Group 15, Third RFEF

Beti Kozkor KE 0 – UCD Burlades 0

Beti Kozkor KE: Aitor Fraga; Balda, Asier Uriz, Burgui (Jonathan Pérez, 82′), Sarasate, Orta (Zabaleta, 82′), Astiz (Beguiristain, 82′), Erice (Baquerano, 60′), Mora (Iván Goñi, 26′) and Yopa .

UCD Burladés: Aritz Sola; Artaso, Arenaz, Arano (Pardos, 46′), Iñaki Vicente, Munarriz, Gordo (Olcoz, 67′), Ordóñez (Ibáñez, 67′), Mariñelarena, Zapata (Soria, 89′) and Aritz Sánchez.

Referee: Steve Suarez. Yellow cards to Uriz, Erice, Yopa; Gordo, Munarriz and Vicente.

Incidents: Municipal.

Neither of them played anything in the stake and the tie was worth both of them, so the final result of the confrontation was as expected as it was not very showy to see for the viewer.

CD Huarte 1 – CD Avance Ezcabarte 1

CD Huarte: Inigo Agramonte; Oloriz, Aranguren (Buey, 75′), Larrainzar, Unzue (Moreno, 75′), Lizarbe, Jon Sánchez, Iturri (Arellano, 75′), Marro (Javi Jiménez, 64′), Galbete and Narváez (De Ulibarri, 64 ‘).

CD Advance Ezcabarte: Xavier Catalan; Joseba Catalán, Sierra, Moreno, Iturralde (Lecumberri, 76′), Oteiza, Eguillor, Sáez, Oteiza (Agramonte, 68′), Abendaño and Zabalza.

Goals: 0-1 (43′): Moreno. 1-1 (90′): Javi Jimenez.

Referee: Casabona Island. Yellow cards to Larrainzar, De Ulibarri; Oteiza, Sáez, Xabier Catalán, Agramonte and Abendaño.

Incidents: Areta.

Huarte and Avance Ezcabarte sealed the draw in a match as even as the situation of both in the qualifying round. With everything hard fought and without too many arrivals to the areas, the visitors caressed a victory with which they would equal their rival in the qualifying round, but the local team saved the tie in extremis and at the horn.

CD Azkoyen 2 – CD Valle de Egues 0

CD Azkoyen: Monre, Julen, Ander, Álex, Pablico, Abdula, Buñuel, Buñuel, Alejandro, Guti, Unai and Galle.

CD Valle de Egües: Larumbe; Marc Cia, Nacho Zuazu, Terex, Olague, San Pedro, Pablo López, Ederra, Roncal, Arellano and Santano.

Goals: 1-0 (51′): Alex. 2-0 (53′): Alex.

Referee: Berrade Aisa. Yellow cards to Monre, Ander, Pablico, Guti, Galle; and Olagu.

Incidents: Peralta.

Azkoyen and CD Valle de Egüés measured their strength in a direct duel in the qualifying round for permanence and offered the respectable present in Peralta a nice game with hardly any chances but full of fight and fight. After a very tight and close first half, they went on to a second where both took more risks but in which only the locals had an aim, specifically with two goals from Álex in three minutes right at the restart.

CD Subiza – CD Gares (Sunday at 12:00)

CD Murchante – CD Corellano (Sunday at 4:30 p.m.)

CD Cantolagua – Club Atlético Cirbonero (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

UDC Txantrea KKE – CD Pamplona (Sunday at 17:00)

CD Cortes – CD Beti-Onak (Sunday at 17:00)

Next day Group 15, Third RFEF (04/03/2022)

CD Valle de Egues – Beti Kozkor KE

UCD Burlades – CD Cantolagua

Club Atletico Cirbonero – CD Subiza

CD Gares – UDC Txantrea KKE

CD Pamplona – CD Huarte

CD Avance Ezcabarte – CD Cortes

CD Beti-Onak – CD Murchante

CD Corellano – CD Azkoyen