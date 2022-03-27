Matches and results of Group 14, Third RFEF

Plasencia 0 – Diocesan 4

Plasencia: Vichy, Albarrán, John, Ángel Luis, Mamobe (Álvaro, 46′), Sánchez, Iván Villar (Calle, 46′), Chencho, Jaime (Antonio, 68´), Dani Pérez (Agus, 46′) and Pablo Bueno ( Chema, 46′).

Diocesan: Michael; Martín, Javi, Fran Castro, Rubén Palmero, Javi Rivera (Abreu, 82′), Adrián Mercadal (Marco, 75′), Pablo Margallo (Luismi, 68′), Manu Fernández, Matheus (Montejano, 82′) and Teto ( German Martin, 75′).

Goals: 0-1 (10′): Roof. 0-2 (39′): Matheus. 0-3 (74′): Adrián Mercadal. 0-4 (84′): Abreu.

Referee: Gil Arena. He admonished Chencho, Pablo Bueno; Matheus and Abreu.

Incidents: Francisco Gil Valley.

With hardly any time to react, the Diocesan struck first on the scoreboard, very soon. Only ten minutes had been played when Teto received the ball at the top of the area and beat the goalkeeper with a powerful shot. The clash was put in the face of the red team that, at the edge of the break, would widen the gap after a defensive mismatch on the right side and, after an assist from Adri, Matheus did not forgive. Just before passing through the changing rooms there was time to see how Margallo had to touch the 0-3 through a maximum penalty that he missed. The second half started in the same vein and with Plasencia somewhat better, but without generating any clear scoring chances. What’s more, who did manage to see the goal again would be the visiting team after a pass from Matheus, and after a shot from a Chilean midfielder, Adri sent the ball to the back of the net. The fourth was missing to round off the win that came shortly after thanks to Abreu’s success.

Trujillo 3 – Llerenense 3

Trujillo: George; David, Díaz, Manu, Dani, Joselu, Manzano (Moha, 75′), Alberto, Fernando (Vaquero, 7′), Antonio and Moha.

Llerenense: Delma (Fran de Diego, 52′); Jose, Ibra, Ángel Luis (Joselu, 72′), Chema, Juanan (Jesús Toy, 72′), Sancho, Mario, Cristo, Ruano (Juanito, 72′) and Diego.

Goals: 1-0 (6′): Alberto. 1-1 (32′): Christ. 2-1 (44′): David. 2-2 (49′): Ibra. 3-2 (20′): Joselu. 3-3 (87′): Juanito.

Referee: Arias Silva.

Incidents: Municipal Julian Garcia de Guadiana.

Llerenense rescued a point in the closing stages of the game thanks to the success of Juan de la Cruz. The visiting player received the ball near the edge and, with a cross shot, beat the goalkeeper. Jug of cold water for Trujillo who had to touch the victory, but that escaped him due to this action, which places him fourth after his second consecutive tie.

Calamonte 2 – Villafranca 1

Calamonte: Urco; Juanfe (Enrique, 60′), Parra, Bernabé, Enrique (David, 78′), Juanan, Diosbert (Chema, 60′), Hwang (Hanson, 73′), Bermúdez, Zorita and Víctor.

Villafranca: Manu; Leo, Ricardo, Carlos, Fran, Garre (Facu, 73′), Josema (Diego, 88′), Villa, Joselu (Rosa, 73′), Izquierdo and Marcos (Cortés, 82′).

Goals: 1-0 (38′): Bermudez. 1-1 (52′): Richard. 2-1 (76′): Chema.

Referee: Pavon Guillen. He admonished Juanfe, Bermúdez; Rafe.

Incidents: Municipal.

Calamonte was reunited with victory after beating Villafranca in an even duel. Bermúdez was in charge of opening once the first half hour of play had elapsed, but already in the second half Ricardo put the tables. At that moment the game started and there were alternatives for both teams, until Chema unbalanced the balance in favor of the locals.

Azuaga – Moralo (Sunday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m.)

Arroyo – Badajoz B (Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.)

Jerez – Miajadas (Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.)

Aceuchal – Olivenza (Sunday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m.)

Don Álvaro – Extremadura B (Suspended)

The disappearance of Extremadura UD after two failures to appear in the First RFEF has caused both its first team and the reserve team to be excluded from their competitions. Economic problems have condemned a club that was founded in 2007. As a consequence, Don Álvaro takes all three points from the match.

Next day Group 14, Third RFEF (04/03/2022)

Moralo – Don Alvaro

Badajoz – Jerez

Miajadas – Aceuchal

Olivenza. Plasencia

Diocesan – Trujillo

Llerenense – Calamonte

Villafranca – Azuaga

Extremadura B – Stream