Matches and results of Group 13, Third RFEF

El Palmar CF 1 – Mazarron FC 0

El Palmar CF: Alberto Hortal, Andrés García, A. Nicolás, Fran López, Javi Nicolás (Salinas, 71′), Rubén Sánchez, Diego Sánchez, Mascuñán (Miguel Ruíz, 71′), Alvaro Marín, Sam Philip (Conesa, 59′) and Jose Antonio (Pelayo, 71′).

Mazarrón HR: Pablo Sanz, Salvador, José Manuel, Antonio Sánchez, José Antonio (Kyeongmin, 78′), Cascales, Fran Julián, Gastón, Castello, Carlos Eduardo and Javi Manzano (D. Rafael, 73′).

Goal: 1-0 (7′): Jose Antonio.

Referee: Rovelli Ricciardi. He admonished A. Nicolás, Alberto Hortal, Andrés García; José Antonio, Cascales, Carlos Eduardo, Gastón and Damián Rafael.

Incidents: Municipality of El Palmar.

Second consecutive victory for El Palmar CF in a match between two very needy teams. This time before they won against a Mazarron that tried but José Antonio Sánchez’s early goal, seven minutes into the game, was enough for the locals to keep the three points in the Municipal to distance themselves from the dangerous zone of the classification while Mazarron remains at the bottom.

Real Murcia SAD 0 – Yeclano Deportivo 1

Real Murcia SAD: Alberto Navarro, Jorge García, Fran Javi, Ángel García (Barreat, 82′), Raúl Botia, A. Moñino, F. Navarro, Vicente Meca, José Luís, Hamza (Toral, 82′) and Germán (Piqueras, 76′ ).

Yeclano Sports: Iván Martínez, M. Costa (Álvaro Mora, 77′), M. Daniel (P. Pérez, 45′), Diego Ruíz, Antonio Miguel, A. Melgar (G. Clemente, 72′), Mario Tomé, A. Martínez, Juan Miguel, A. Comenge (A. Martínez, 81′) and Mario Hernández.

Goal: 0-1 (31′): M. Costa.

Referee: Romero Herrera. He admonished Germán, Vicente Meca, Piqueras; Adrián Hernández, Mario Tome, Diego Ruíz, Álvaro Mora, José Manuel and Antonio Martínez.

Incidents: The lemon grove

Triumph at home by the minimum of Yeclano Deportivo that allows him to return to being the sole leader of Group XIII of Third RFEF. A solitary goal, half an hour into the first half, allowed the visitors to achieve a difficult win against a rival who tried to tie the game, but the visitor’s defense and the work of Iván Martínez prevented the score from being changed until the whistle final.

Racing Murcia CF 1 – CD Bullense 0

Racing Murcia CF: Iruetagüena, A. González, José María, Fran José, George, J. Agustín, Samu López (Ó. Díaz, 56′), Abdelhadi (Federico, 56′), Carlos Felipe (M. Ucles, 56′), Gonzalo Páez (Bruno, 85′) and Victor Hernández (J. Priego, 66′).

CD Bullense: C. Zapata, Christian, José Miguel, Alberto Alonso (Belmonte, 66′), Carlos Álvarez (Martín, 66′), Adel Chellabi (S. Martínez, 61′), Ángel Écija (Eloy, 61′), Manu González , Pedro Ángel, Ricardo Ortiz and Aitor Gil.

Goal: 1-0 (86′): Jose Maria.

Referee: Moreno Munoz. He admonished Fran José; Albert Alonso.

Incidents: Espinardo University Campus.

A solitary goal from José María, with five minutes to go, allowed Racing Murcia CF to score three points against a Bullense team that held on for the entire match but the final stretch deprived them of getting something out of Espinardo. An agonizing end that leaves the locals in third position in the standings while the visitors fall to eighth place.

Club Deportivo Minera 3 – CD Bala Azul 1

Minera Sports Club: Manu García, José Hernández (Leanderson, 35′), Juan Ramón, Gabriel Martín, Rubén Hornero, Joaquín Parra (Moghli, 60′), Dani Ruíz, Alberto Pérez (Miguel Ángel, 60′), Ismael (Pellicer, 57′ ), Dylan and Marcos Morales.

CD Bullet Blue: Pablo López, Kabore, Tomás López, Fran Ginéz, Harrison (Pedro José, 58′), Jumilla (A. Giménez, 68′), Ángel Ignacio (Manzano, 68′), Asensio (Basilio, 58′), Salvador, Cayuela (Pedro Ruíz, 45′) and Gonzalo Facundo.

goals: 1-0 (20′): Jose Hernandez. 2-0 (23′): Ishmael. 2-1 (28′): Salvador. 3-1 (79′): Dylan.

Referee: Riquelme Jaudenes. He admonished Manu García, Pellicer; Kabore, Harrison, Pedro Ruiz, Yufera, and Basilio.

Incidents: Angel Celdran.

Club Deportivo Minera put the direct and in just three minutes, after twenty minutes of play played, led the local victory with goals from José Hernández and Ismael. However, the visitors reacted quickly and closed the gap, through Salvador, but the locals, with ten minutes to go before the end of the match, put land in the middle and certified the victory and the three local points.

Archena Sport 2 – UD Caravaca 3

Archena Sport: Ricardo Martín, C. Urbistondo, D. Vera, Bortolucci, Antonio Martínez, Sergio Cases, A. Hornero, Herrero, Meroño, Alejo Nahuel and Emilio José.

UD Caravaca: A. Iglesias, Montoya, Di Menno, Escribano, Renato, Gerardo, Tangu, J. Varela, José Manuel, A. Robles and Ali Lugula.

goals: 1-0 (28′): Antonio Martinez. 1-1 (62′): Tangu Gastao. 2-1 (83′): Antonio Martinez. 2-2 (86′): Tangu Gastao. 2-3 (87′): Hamza.

Referee: Perán Alcaraz. No warnings.

Incidents: Archena Sports Center.

A hard-fought away win after a hard-fought match in which both teams struggled. The locals went ahead but a great second part of the visitors managed to tie the score up to twice until, with three minutes to go, Hamza turned the electronics of the Sports Center to add three important points away from home.

Cartagena FC 1 – CAPC Murcia 3

CF Lorca Deportiva 2 – FC Cartagena SAD 2

Huercal-Overa CF 3 – UCAM UC Murcia CF B 2

UD Los Garres 2 – FC La Union Atletico 1

Next day Group 13, Third RFEF (01/22/22)

CD Bullense – CF Lorca Deportiva

CAPC Murcia – Real Murcia CF SAD

CD Bala Azul – Cartagena FC

FC Cartagena SAD – FC La Union Atletico

Huercal-Overa CF – Los Garres Sports Union

Mazarron FC – CD Minera

UCAM UC Murcia CF B – Archena Sport

UD Caravaca – El Palmar CF

Yeclano Deportivo – Racing Murcia CF