Matches and results of Group 1, Third RFEF

Club Rapido Bouzas 3 – CF Noia 1

Bouzas Fast Club: Alex Vila; Adrián Gómez, Pazos, Iago Martínez, Rey (Sanabria, 90′), Lede, Millán (Adrián Rodríguez, 58′), Otero, Cellerino (Salgueiro, 89′), Cámara and Abal.

CF Noya: Daniel Varela; Jacobo González (Hugo García, 68′), Lugo, Santiso (Toral, 80′), Brais López, Carreño, Freire (Carro, 80′), Tino Míguez, Miguel Gómez, Rivas and Sayes.

Goals: 0-1 (5′): Sayes. 1-1 (63′): Adrian Rodriguez. 2-1 (76′): Lede. 3-1 (86′): King (Pti.).

Referee: Abel Bruzos. Yellow cards to Galvín, Cellerino, Rodríguez, Rey, Abal; Míguez, Carril, Carreño, González, Rivas and Gómez.

Incidents: Baltasar Pujales.

A Noia located on the border with the descent managed to score quickly and play with the nerves of the Rapid Bouzas throughout the first half, but in the end he could only hold the result for an hour because in the second and not without a lot of work the locals managed to give him turn the score around and keep their playoff options intact.

CD Estradense 1 – Viveiro CF 1

CD Estradense: Diego Alvarez; Mariño, Carabán, Javi Vázquez (Raúl Gómez, 82′), Mella (Calvo, 46′), Vidal, Uriol Díaz (Martín Sánchez, 46′), Ángel Muñiz, Taboada, Juan Rey (PIñeiro, 60′) and Borja Miguel (Victor VIcente, 60′).

Viveiro CF: Manuel Cedron; Dani Fernández, Redondo, Madero, Castro, Louzao (Rey, 76′), Berrocal, Vicente González, Burundarena (Nieto, 76′), Marcos González (Iván Rodríguez, 90′) and Calvo (Do Carmo, 67′).

Goals: 0-1 (15′): Round. 1-1 (22′): Dent.

Referee: Garcia Rodriguez. Yellow cards to Díaz, Mella, PIñeiro; and Bald.

Incidents: Municipal.

Estradense and Viveiro signed the tables in the Municipal de A Estrada, a result that was worth both of them, after a very even match and not very attractive for the spectator. Both had a lot to lose and no one took any risks, so the draw was the fairest result. However, the difference is that Alberto Mariano’s Estradense ensures permanence while those of A Mariña will have to continue fighting hard to achieve that goal.

Silva SD 1 – Powder magazine FC 3

Silva SD: Adrián, Brais, Rodrigo, Miguel (Justo, 86′), Marcos, Youssouf (Álex Martínez, 58′), Manu (Álex Sánchez, 46′), Álvaro (Antonio Garda, 73′), Antonio López, Nico and Álex Lorenzo (Raymond, 86′).

Powder keg FC: Julen, Luis, Jesús, Fidalgo, David Rojo, Ramos (Jorge, 83′), Olivier (Xabier, 60′), Maxi, Carlos, Andrés (Pablo, 69′) and Leandro.

Goals: 0-1 (18′) Leandro. 1-1 (26′) Marcos. 1-2 (84′) Fidalgo. 1-3 (86′) Fidalgo.

Referee: Gonzalez Franco. Yellow cards to Antonio López, Álvaro, Youssouf, Marcos, Brais, Álex Sánchez, Antonio Garda; Paul and David Red.

Incidents: Grella 1.

The leader of his visit to a team in many problems came out alive. The locals raised a very rocky encounter for one of the coconuts in the category and they almost executed it perfectly. It was necessary to finish off in the final stretch, when the Lugo subsidiary pressed and went for the three points, reaping up to two goals in less than two minutes, the work of Fidalgo, who left the clash seen for sentence and the leadership, again, entrenched.

CSD Arzua 0 – Ourense CF 1

CSD Arzua: Cristo (José Martínez, 56′), Bilal (Jesús, 78′), Dani Pajaro (Iñaki, 56′), David, Brais, Pedro Adrián, Diego, Aleix, Óscar (José Bertúa, 24′) and Dani Viqueira (Iván , 78′).

Ourense CF: Raúl, Hugo, Kanteh (Willian, 31′), José Vázquez, Tiago (Israel, 83′), Amin, Jerin, Rubén Sánchez (Iker, 66′), Fariña, José Palmas (Xian, 66′) and Xian.

Goal: 0-1 (55′) Amin.

Referee: Davila Fernandez. Yellow cards to David, Dani Viqueira, Diego; Amin, Jose Vazquez and Israel.

Incidents: Or Viso.

Triumph of those that make coconuts great in any category. Ourense pulled caste and by trade to win in Arzúa in an even duel, physical and against a team that needed to add yes or yes to avoid getting fully into the relegation fight. The locals tried, especially after the 0-1 draw, but the defense of O Couto’s team was once again magnificent and the three points went to Arzúa in complete safety. So everything is still open: the locals the descent and, the visitors, the direct ascent.

UD Somozas 3 – RC Deportivo Fabril 1

You Somozas: Marcos Souto, Cabarcos (Asier, 78′), Carlos, Luís Díaz, Manu Núñez, Santi (Rubén, 65′), Pablo Rey (Aldan, 78′), Francisco, Marcos Álvarez (Del Río, 86′), Adrián ( Manu Mariña, 78′) and Jesus.

RC Deportivo Fabril: Alberto, David Suárez, Juan Rodríguez, Brais (Fabio, 79′), Víctor Guerra (Álex Barba, 69′), Iano, José Curras (Nacho, 79′), Víctor Castaño, David Martínez, Javi (Juan Cambón, 82′ ) and Jairo (Mario, 69′).

Goals: 1-0 (50′) Jesus. 1-1 (55′) Victor Guerra. 2-1 (58′) Cabarcos. 3-1 (77′) Jesus.

Referee: Estevez White. Yellow cards to Jesus, Luis Diaz, Asier; John Rodriguez.

Incidents: Mayor Manuel Candocia.

+3 very important from Somozas against an always unpredictable Fabril. The locals were unable to equalize the match during the first half, but the clash only stirred after the restart, with up to three goals before the 60th minute of the match. The truth is that both had alternatives to swing the match in their favor, but Somozas had them more often and, moreover, took advantage of them. With the 2-1, Fabril was able to tie it again, but the Greens, who saw the 2-2 close, managed to suffer and sentence at the same time.

Atletico Arnoia 2 – CD Choco 2

Atletico Arnoia: Borja, Adrián Fernández, César (Rubén García, 45′), Dani Vázquez, Rubén Sotelo, Alfredo (Gabriel Civile, 45′), Pablo, Brayan, Rubén Arce (Álex Veloso, 86′), Adrián Presas and Gabri.

CD Chocolate: David, Ronald, Francisco Fernández, Alberto, Félix (Francisco Monroy, 60′), Álex Pérez, Antonio (Álex Figueroa, 60′), Antón, Iván (Jorge, 45′), Cristian and Lucas (Óscar, 60′).

Goals: 0-1 (1′) Francisco Fernandez. 1-1 (35′) Cesar. 2-1 (48′) Gabriel. 2-2 (80′) Francisco Monroy.

Referee: Garcia Gomez. Yellow cards to Brayan, Rubén Arce; Antonio, Anton, Francisco Monroy, Oscar and Ronald. He sent off Dani Vázquez (38′), Dani Álvarez (44′), Rubén Sotelo (2A, 43′), Adrián Fernández (2A, 78′) and Cristian (78′).

Incidents: To Queixeira.

One of the toughest duels that have been experienced this season in Group 1 of the Third RFEF. Five expelled, four of them from Arnoia, in a clash that had everything except winners. The locals, knowing that it was one of their last chances to qualify for permanence, came out with everything but were beaten in the first minute of play. Even so, they managed to be epic (to call it something): they tied with 10 and took the lead with 8, while Choco didn’t even know where to go. In the end, after many minutes of absolute superiority from the visitors, the equalizer arrived, but the visitors could not add three against an Arnoia who will die on their feet. Wow yes it will.

Alondras CF 4 – SD Sofan 1

CF Larks: Diego Dadín, Diego Rodríguez, Pablo García, Yago, Javi Pereira (Raúl, 72′), Mauro (Adrián Freire, 63′), Abel, Jesús, Arona (Manu Vilán, 78′), Guillermo and Álex (Óscar, 78′ ).

SD Sofa: Julián, Iván Martínez (Rubén, 63′), Borja (Jacobo, 63′), Iván Canedo, Paulo (Raúl, 63′), Martín (Juan, 80′), Fabián, Álex Gallego (Alexandre, 54′), Manu , Diego and Michel.

Goals: 1-0 (43′) Iago. 2-0 (53′) Mauro. 2-1 (69′) Michael. 3-1 (71′) Javier Pereira. 4-1 (76′) Adrian Freire.

Referee: Alvarez Calderon. Yellow cards to Yago, Raúl; Iván Martínez, Fabián, Manu and Rubén.

Incidents: Or Morrazo.

Tremendous breath of air from Alondras at the expense of one of the teams that could soon certify their mathematical descent. Despite the final result, the Sofan started well, full of motivation and character to try, like the Arnoia, to burn their last chances of tying themselves to the train of salvation. But the goal that opened the can before the break did a lot of damage. Michel’s 2-1 showed the bottom team’s ability not to give up, but Alondras’ two goals in just seven minutes reminded them why they close Group 1 of the Third RFEF. This time yes, the set of Cangas de Morrazo cut his streak.

CD Barco 2 – SD Juvenil Ponteareas 1

CD Ship: Aitor, Juan, Andoni (Iago, 81′), Pablo, Óscar (Juanma, 90′), Javi Pazos (Rodrigo, 63′), Rubén, Andrés, Manu Morais (Carlos, 90′), Miguel Duque (Iván, 81 ‘) and Victor.

SD Youth Ponteareas: Dani, Mario, José Manuel, David, Miguel (Aitor, 70′), Sergio, Joserra, Xoel (Carlos, 79′), Marcos Justo, Marcos Rodríguez and Abraham (Roberto, 70′, Nico, 79′).

Goals: 1-0 (5′) Miguel Duque. 2-0 (7′) Miguel Duque. 2-1 (40′) Xoel.

Referee: Martinez Barral. Yellow to Oscar; Xoel, Carlos and Nico.

Incidents: Calabagueiros.

Another team that does not want to detach itself from its options, no matter how difficult they already are, of direct promotion, is Barco, which was enough for two minutes of euphoria from Miguel Duque to put on track a match that Juvenile Ponteareas would not stop fighting until the added. In fact, the second half belonged to the visitors, although Barco felt very comfortable with spaces and was also able to sentence the scoreboard. Locals begin to ensure their presence in the promotion, while visitors begin to feel the need -more than urgent- to get out of the position in which they find themselves.

Racing Club Villalbés (Rest)

Next day Group 1, Third RFEF (04/03/2022)

CF Noia – Racing Club Villalbes

Viveiro CF – Club Rapid de Bouzas

Polvorín FC – CD Estradense

CD Choco – Silva SD

Ourense CF – Atletico Arnoia

RC Deportivo Fabril – CSD Arzua

SD Sofan – UD Somozas

Ponteareas Juvenile SD – Alondras CF

CD Ship (Rest)