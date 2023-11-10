Home page World

Split

The third puzzle in episode 3 of Joko and Klaas’s exciting million-dollar treasure hunt, a historical puzzle called “The Lost Kingdom”.

In their latest creative venture, Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf have revolutionized the television world with a fascinating treasure hunt. As part of their show “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben” they are using the airtime they have gained for an extraordinary project: a treasure hunt with prize money of one million euros.

Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt at a glance: 1 million is up for grabs

The Treasure hunting concept is simple and yet ingenious. Joko and Klaas present a new puzzle on ProSieben every day at 8:15 p.m. Solving these puzzles leads to geo-coordinates that reveal the location of a suitcase of money. Whoever solves all the puzzles and reaches the location first wins one million euros.

Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf have been the top duo on TV for some time. © IMAGO

The third puzzle from episode 3: A historical challenge in Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt

The third mystery, dubbed “The Lost Kingdom,” takes viewers to the year 1453. It tells the story of a kingdom called Branko that faces a threat from an enemy army. Joko begins the story with the words “We are the two spaces,” which could have a metaphorical meaning. The setting is designed so that the two presenters stand in front of an otherwise empty audience, with only one person sitting in front of them.

Klaas tells a story that is interspersed with numerous numbers. These numbers are the key to solving the puzzle, but the challenge lies in filtering out the correct digit. So the solution to this puzzle seems to lie in deciphering the story being told and figuring out the relevant digit how NEXTG.tv reported.

An innovative concept: Joko and Klaas win against ProSieben

This treasure hunt, which is part of the show “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben”, in which the two compete against their employer in various challenges, shows a new dimension in television entertainment. The airtime gained is used for creative and unconventional projects, such as the treasure hunt in this case.

The treasure hunt actively engages the audience and encourages viewers to group together to work together to solve the puzzles. This drives viewer engagement on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram and offers a unique experience that goes beyond the usual television format. Viewers may also already have the solutions episode 1 and Episode 2 guess.