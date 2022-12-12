Francisco Nicolas Gomez Iglesias, Little Nicholas, receives a new blow. The Provincial Court of Madrid has just sentenced him to jail for the third time. The court has imposed three years and five months in prison for posing as an envoy of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the vice-presidency of the Government before a businessman, according to a sentence handed down on November 24, to which he had access. THE COUNTRY. In their ruling, the judges found him guilty of a crime of usurpation of public functions and another of falsifying an official document, but they acquitted him of the crime of fraud that the Prosecutor’s Office also attributed to him, which requested a six-year sentence for him. seclusion.

The public ministry, the State Attorney’s Office and Podemos, appearing as popular accusation, accused the twenty-something of allegedly trying to defraud a businessman, Francisco Javier Martínez de la Hidalga, and his wife to keep 500,000 euros. An accusation that Gómez Iglesias rejected during the trial, which ended in November and during which he presented himself as an “immature young man” who only wanted to “throw the ratatouille” before the “very important people” among whom he moved. A boy who, as he repeats, suffers from a personality disorder with narcissistic traits and who wanted to “believe something”.

According to the accusation, Gómez Iglesias rented high-end cars with a driver to deceive his victims; he got police-type “flashlights” to put on vehicles; and falsified documents from the Presidency, the Royal House and the National Intelligence Center. “The defendant went to the meetings with De la Hidalga in one of those vehicles, picked him up and took him. He used the police flashlight to force his way through traffic, and showed her photographs in which he appeared with various personalities. He also simulated telephone calls with the vice president and other political authorities ”, details the public ministry in its indictment.

All this occurred in 2014, when the adventures of El Pequeño Nicolás had not yet come to light. At that time, according to the Court of Madrid, the young man “had relations with important businessmen, politicians and authorities”, “due to circumstances that have not yet been clarified”. In this context, he contacted De la Hidalga in October 2014, “who on those same dates was interested in one or several operations with economic connotations”, and offered to collaborate with him “pretending” that he worked for Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, then Vice President of the Government, and for the CNI.

“To achieve the desired purpose, he not only used high-end cars in which light signals identical to those used by official vehicles in emergency or priority service were improperly activated, as a sign of the importance of his professional status, but also personally He transmitted to third parties his professional relationship with State institutions, displaying a staging for the knowledge and conviction of third parties. And to reinforce this belief, he did not hesitate to exhibit, or leave on display, documents with official symbols previously prepared by himself that had not been issued by the organizations or institutions identified in them”, the magistrates add in their sentence, closely of 100 pages.

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, ‘El Pequeño Nicolás’, during the trial at the Court of Madrid, last October. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

However, regarding the alleged fraud, the court has concluded that “the entity and purpose” of the maneuvers of the twenty-something with De la Hidalga have not been proven, with complete certainty, who stated in the trial that he did not feel cheated by the young man, although he described how he believed the role that the defendant played before him. The businessman came to give him 25,000 euros after going together to his bank to get all the “cash” he could – an operation that was not fully executed due to the reluctance of the branch manager.

When imposing the sentence of three years and five months, the judges have applied the mitigation of undue delay: the case began in 2014 and the oral hearing was not held until eight years later. However, the magistrates have ruled out lowering the sentence for the “personality disorder with narcissistic characteristics and immature traits” suffered by Little Nicolás, as the courts have considered proven: “That [trastorno] It did not prevent him from having perfect knowledge of the reality of the facts, nor of their consequences, acting consciously with the purpose of obtaining economic benefits for the operations that could culminate with De La Hidalga.” He is also fined more than 8,500 euros, and is punished to pay two-thirds of the costs of the trial —”including the costs of the private and popular accusation (Podemos), whose intervention has been solvent in this case”, highlights the audience.

Little Nicolás, acquitted in 2018 in a first trial for slander against the CNI, has already accumulated three prison sentences. In 2021, the Court punished him for one year and nine months for falsifying the DNI so that a friend could present himself to the Selectivity in his name; and another three years for posing as an emissary of King Felipe VI and Sáenz de Santamaría during a trip to Ribadeo (Lugo) in 2014, where he had lunch with the president of the transport company Alsa, Jorge Cosmen. These two rulings are appealed to the Supreme Court. A fifth oral hearing has been scheduled for February 2023 against Gómez Iglesias for creating an alleged criminal network to obtain confidential information from police databases. The public ministry asks him for another nine years and nine months in prison for it.