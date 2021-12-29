On this Wednesday (29th), B3 released the third preview of the theoretical portfolio of Ibovespa for the period from January to April 2022. The version announced today maintained the entry of Positivo Tecnologia and CSN Mineração, and the exit of GetNet, confirming the second preview and also the number of shares in the current composition, 93. Among the shares with the greatest weight, Vale ON remains in the lead, with 14.783%. Next is Petrobras PN, with 6.581%; Itaú Unibanco, with 5.141%; Bradesco PN, with 4.555%, and Petrobras ON, with 4.204%. Then comes B3, with a weight of 3.390%, and Ambev, with 3.388%.

