Third pole, Renzi announces the political marriage with Calenda

“The Third Pole is taking its first steps on the territory. The more we are told that we are divided, the more we show that we are involved in politics. It is happening on the Regionals affair, both in Lombardy and in Lazio. It has happened on the international political positioning of Italy, with the square in Milan. It will happen on the issues of the Budget Law. To all those who said: with Action you will fight before ChristmasI reply by saying that we will make the federation before Christmas “, he writes Matteo Renzi in the Enews.

“And for this – he announces – we will convene our national assembly of living Italy Sunday 4 December 2022 in Milan. Why on December 4th? Because it will be exactly six years after the referendum. And we are not ashamed of the battles we have fought, quite the contrary. The title of the assembly will be ‘Time is an honest man’. In my introduction I will propose that the assembly vote for the birth of the federation and a political path that it will lead Renew Europe to be in 2024 a fundamental container for the Italian challenge in Europe and for the pro-European dream in Italy “.

Renzi: “The new edition of Il Mostro is coming, I’m ready for comparisons in universities”

“I have definitively closed the introductory text to the new version of ‘The monster’. In addition to the reprint of the 190 pages you already know, there are 70 new ones. I guarantee you that when they are read they will cause a lot of discussion. I only made an update on both political issues (the crisis of the Draghi government, Letta’s election campaign, Renew Europe’s bet between now and 2024, the Meloni government) and judicial issues. Not just the acquittal of my parents. “He announces it in Enews Matteo Renzi.

“The phrase we have chosen for the cover – he adds – is the phrase spoken by Carlo Nordio, not yet Minister of Justice, in Castenedolo, in the province of Brescia, three months ago. ‘This book should be read in the High School of the Judiciary’. Too much honor. I will limit myself to giving the availability to compare myself with students, professors, journalists in all the faculties of law or political science in this country who in the first semester of 2023 will request my availability for comparison “.

Renzi: “Conte? It’s a problem of who made him the leader of the progressives”

“Conte is incredible. He presents himself as a pacifist and is the premier who has increased the sale of arms the most. He is the leftist and was Trump’s supporter. He talks about landings and is the man who with Salvini decree closed the ports. But the problem is not him. The problem is who crowned him progressive leader. They are happy, everyone is happy. “The leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, writes in his E-news.

