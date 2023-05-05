“My travel companion? We have decided that everyone travels on their own, serenely. I promised the Italians that a single party would be born and I tried to do it. If he doesn’t want to do it, it’s his business, I’ll continue to do my job.

Do you read Il Riformista as the first newspaper in the morning? “No, objectively not. But I think Renzi will do it well, because he is a very intelligent person. The problem is: what do you want to do? Do you want to be a newspaper editor?“.