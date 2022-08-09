Just like Carlo Calenda on the eve of the break with the Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi disappears from the radar of social media for a whole day, waiting to speak in front of the cameras at 22, as a guest of “Zona Bianca” on Rete4. Twitter is silent, on Facebook the last post dates back to 17.06 on Sunday. No statement to press agencies. As he himself has asked, not even his own comment on the tearing of Action. «I hope to be able to make the agreement, but let’s give Action time to think – he repeats to him – When Carlo and I worked together in the government we did well, we can work for the good of Italy. Now it is he who must let us know, we are ready for the challenge ».

But for this to happen, it is necessary that the man whom Renzi Prime Minister had called in 2016 to lead the Ministry for Economic Development decides to seize the “extraordinary opportunity” that the IV leader now sees looming on the electoral horizon. The conviction, at Italia Viva, “is that the break between Calenda and Pd definitively removes the issue of the useful vote from the electoral debate and that therefore the conditions exist to achieve a great result on the proportional basis”.

Renzi is waiting. During the day, just a short phone call, before setting up a meeting. “If you want to make a serious argument, we are there. It must be a choice of great freedom and based on politics. She does not have to agree with me but with him – she says in the evening to Rete 4 – We are totally available. If Carlo and the friends of Action do not want to do it, in my opinion it will be a mistake »but we will take note.

The game is still open, prudence is necessary, and it appears essential after Calenda, in the evening, replying to Tg1 to a question about a possible agreement with Iv, says dryly: “We are collecting signatures, and we will campaign on Things to do. Besides, I’m not interested in it ». Although the risk of the Renzian siren is strong, the hypothesis of a solitary race is not yet ruled out, and now seems to be strengthened by the confirmation that Action, as Calenda announced at the end of the day, will instead be exempted from collecting signatures.

“We wait for the ideas to be clarified and then we will decide what to do” repeat the leaders of IV. But the post published on Twitter by the party celebrating the results obtained by the Draghi government is a signal sent to the possible ally: «Facts, numbers, data and no gossip. From the OECD graph, the tangible demonstration of Mario Draghi’s impeccable work and his success. Continuing his method means honoring Italy ».

It is the Agenda Draghi, admittedly, the program on which to build the common platform, that program that the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta defines as “positive”, but “partial”, devoid of the identity themes that must be the mark of a government of center left. The legacy of the former ECB president is instead the ground on which Renzi imagines building the alliance with Calenda, even if the leadership issue remains. That is the coexistence at the top of the Third Pole of two explosive personalities to say the least. Renzi says he is confident: “Our ideas in common – he points out to him – are much closer than our characters can suggest”. This is why the leader of Italia viva seems willing to leave the role of coalition leader to Calenda. Let him be the frontman, he says. “I have always been willing not to put my ego in front of politics. For me, my personal destiny comes after that of the team “he underlines on TV, where he never misses the opportunity to throw yet another jab at the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta:” It’s the quintessence of the strategic error, he got it all wrong . Enrico, be calm this time, Letta said it to herself. He took a selfie ».

With these premises, after the initial concerns about the race alone, in the party – they say – there is a new enthusiasm. Pending Calenda’s decision, after the agreement with Federico Pizzarotti’s National Civic List, Italia viva collects the agreement with the Italian Republican Party “in the wake of the work done by President Draghi”. Almost ten thousand people, they say, have signed up to the list of volunteers for the electoral campaign, while preparations are being made for the new edition of the Leopolda, scheduled from 1 to 3 September in Florence. A meeting with outgoing parliamentarians is scheduled for the week.