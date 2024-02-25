We are working on the single list of the Third Pole: Renzi says yes, Calenda no for now

There is Elly Schlein, much applauded, who is moved by remembering the collaboration between her grandfather, the socialist senator Agostino Viviani, and Emma Bonino. “Let's join forces for federal Europe, we, dear Emma, ​​are here.” And then there are many representatives of political forces from the secretary of the radicals, Matteo Hallissey to the socialist one, Enzo Maraio, and then Sandro Gozi of Renew and the liberal Andrea Marcucci. But Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda are the main interlocutors of the 'United States of Europe with Emma Bonino' convention organized by Più Europa today in Rome.

Are there a target list for the European elections? Renzi's response is clear: “Italia Viva is there”, he says from the stage while there is a large delegation sitting in the audience. And Action? Calenda doesn't melt. You simply say, connected from Kiev, that “we will be there” in the battle for the United States of Europe. And so it is that at the end of the work, Magi asks for a few days “extra time” to understand how things will finally turn out. “We will understand in the next few days whether Calenda's non-response is a definitive no or whether there are conditions to be created to make this purpose list possible.” The deadline is set no later than mid-March.

“We have listened to the responses to our proposal, the reactions and – Magi underlines – the silences, and we take it upon ourselves to stop the clocks: to take a very short extra time, lasting a few days. To understand how this proposal can take shape, to understand what the forms are, trying not to waste the wealth of trust that we have managed to put in place.”

Benedetto Della Vedova is direct in addressing Calenda: “Today Carlo you are in the right place in Kiev, but the right place, From a political point of view, he is here with us. We must unite for Europe and we have the responsibility to translate votes into seats that are decisive for the balance in the next European Parliament and not one of those votes goes to waste. The starting point is that we must stand together. We've all had disagreements, let's throw them in the bin and look forward.”

Renzi is in the game and in the response to Bonino and Magi's proposal it is clear: “I would be disrespecting you if I didn't answer a simple question: do you want to make this list or not? I'm the first to talk about Europe, geopolitics but here's a blunt question: are you available to make the list or not? I give an answer on my own behalf and on behalf of Italia Viva: yes, we are here.” But Action, what does he do? And Renzi goes to the heart of the matter: Calenda's repeated veto on being part of a list with Iv.

And Renzi reacts like this: “What we will never do is give a presumed ethical justification to those who do not want to be with us for personal reasons. Do what you want, we will be there, but we don't accept lessons from anyone”, urges leader Iv who in his speech speaks of “justicialist and paragrillini attitudes”, referring to Calenda and his criticism of leader Iv's foreign consultancies. Renzi He therefore invites Bonino to run because “the next European Parliament and the next European Commission will be decisive in understanding whether Europe will have a future”.