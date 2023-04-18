“I agree 100% with what Mara said.” Carlo Calenda thus responds to Adnkronos on the federation hypothesis launched by Mara Carfagna. But what appears to be a green light, following various declarations of sharing both from Iv with Maria Elena Boschi and from Action with Mariastella Gelmini who speaks of “the federation between Action and Italia Viva, launched by Mara Carfagna and shared by Carlo Calenda” which ” it can and must help us to overcome this phase”, is being recalibrated shortly.

A note from the party led by Calenda stops any ‘reunification’ with Italia Viva: trust has failed “after the actions of Renzi and Boschi”. Action sources specify: “The federation with Italia Viva has been dissolved and will not be reconstituted. President of the Mara Carfagna party, with the aim of building a reformist, liberal and popular pole with those who will seriously and loyally want to work with it”.