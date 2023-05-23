Sinan Ogan said the decision was due to the current president’s strict policies towards Kurdish groups he considers terrorist.

Sinan Ogan – placed 3rd in the 1st round of the presidential elections in Turkey– announced this Monday (22.ai.2023) that he will support the current president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the 2nd round of the election, which will be held on Sunday ( 28.May). The information is from CNN.

Ogan, who received 5.17% of the vote, said in conversation with journalists that the support was motivated by Erdogan’s policies towards refugees and some Kurdish groups he considers terrorist. He also invited voters to vote for the current president in the 2nd round.

Erdogan is favored to win the elections in Turkey even with his popularity affected by the earthquakes that hit the country in February. In the 1st round, the president obtained 49.52% of the votes and will dispute the 2nd round against Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who received 44.95%.

The Turkish leader became the country’s prime minister in 2003 and stayed in office until 2014, when he was elected president for the 1st time. He has been chief executive ever since. If you count the time as prime minister and president, Erdogan has been in power for 20 years and could remain for another 5 years if victory is confirmed on Sunday (28.may).