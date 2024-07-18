Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Worldwide, only a few people are considered cured of HIV. In Germany, there have been two patients so far. Now, according to Berlin’s Charité, another patient has been cured.

Berlin – The Berlin Charité has announced the cure of another HIV patient. The “second Berlin patient” has shown no signs of the HIV virus for more than five years despite having stopped his antiviral therapy, according to the researchers involved at the Charité. He is the third person in Germany and – depending on how you count – the sixth or seventh person in the world to be considered cured. It is estimated that 2,200 people in Germany were infected with the virus last year.

Timothy Brown, known as the “Berlin Patient,” was the first person to be cured of HIV over 15 years ago. The man, who suffered from leukemia, received Cancer a stem cell transpiration. A stem cell donor was found whose tissue characteristics matched the recipient and who carried an immunity-generating mutation.

HIV patients receive stem cell transplants: “The donor immune system takes control”

The HIV virus infects the body’s immune cells at specific docking sites, the so-called CCR5 receptors. According to Charité, around one percent of the European population has a mutation of these CCR5 receptors, which is called the Delta-32 mutation. This prevents the virus from penetrating. This means that those affected are immune to HIV.

The stem cell donation transferred the immune system, including the mutation. Four other people worldwide have been treated in this way and are considered cured. It was not until 2022 that the first woman in the USA was cured of HIV. The treatment is risky; according to Charité, the risk of mortality due to therapy is around ten percent. If the transplant is successful, it fights both the HIV virus and the cancer.

Around 39 million people worldwide live with HIV infections. (Archive image) © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

“The donor immune system takes control, so to speak,” explained Olaf Penack, chief physician at the clinic specializing in hematology, oncology and tumor immunology. The special feature of this case lies in the treatment method, said Christian Gaebler, head of a working group at the Charité’s Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Intensive Care Medicine.

No HIV-immune donor found for patient

The “second Berlin patient” now presented, a 60-year-old, tested positive for HIV in 2009. In 2015, he was also diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a form of blood cancer. In addition to chemotherapy, the second patient also required a stem cell transplant. But here a slightly different approach was taken.

No suitable HIV-immune person could be found for the stem cell donation. However, the donor had “in addition to the normal version of the CCR5 receptor on her cells, also the mutated version of the docking site,” said Penack, who also treated the first “Berlin patient.” This occurs when a person inherits the Delta-32 mutation from only one parent. However, it does not confer immunity to the HIV virus.

After the stem cell donation, the patient also received a so-called antiretroviral therapy against the virus. This stops further production of the virus, but has no effect on existing virus reservoirs that have formed after the infection. “These virus hiding places are the biggest hurdle in research into a cure for HIV,” says Gaebler.

Surprising healing: “Second Berlin patient” terminated antiviral therapy of his own accord

The patient stopped the antiviral therapy of his own accord in 2018. He had long been convinced that he was cured, the researchers reported. Since then, there have been no signs of renewed virus replication, said Gaebler: “We were all very surprised and pleased.” The researchers are currently investigating how the success can be explained. One factor could be that the patient’s immune system was very quickly replaced by the donor’s immune system, said Gaebler.

It is estimated that around 39 million people worldwide are living with HIV infections. Cures are extremely rare. If one includes one case where the follow-up period is still relatively short, seven people worldwide are currently considered cured of HIV. (dpa/nr)