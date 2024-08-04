The body of a man was found under some bushes on a lonely plot of land south of the city, near Ejido Carrizalillo.

The body was spotted by citizens passing through the area and they called the 911 emergency number, so that municipal police officers could arrive and confirm the incident.

The deceased was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was approximately 25 years old. He had a dark complexion and a thin build.

Agents from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived and began the corresponding investigations.

With this incident, the number of intentional deaths increases to 5 this month in the city of Chihuahua.