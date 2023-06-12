Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

A survey on masculinity shows that outdated and chauvinistic role models are widespread among young people.

Frankfurt – Misogyny and misogyny are no longer just a marginal phenomenon on the Internet. Influencers like the Romanian chauvinist Andrew Tate spread ideas of masculinity that glorify violence in front of an audience of millions and are stylized into role models despite allegations of sexual abuse. Machos like Tate primarily influence young men with his videos. A study by the organization now shows that this misogynistic and outdated gender image is not just a harmless phenomenon of the Internet, but is also part of everyday life here in Germany Plan International with the title “Field of tension masculinity”.

A third of young men find domestic violence “acceptable” to inspire respect

Traditional role models are widely accepted by young men worldwide. Especially in the wake of the emergence of LGBTQ, the old understanding of masculinity finds new strength and often serves as an appropriate counter-movement. This is also the case in Germany and is the result of the nationwide and representative study “Field of tension masculinity”, in which a total of 1000 men and 1000 women between the ages of 18 and 35 were questioned on the subject of masculinity in March 2023.

In the survey, the male respondents examined how masculinity is lived in everyday life in this country. According to the authors of the study, the female participants were asked about their ideas of masculinity. Among other things, the subjects were asked to comment on the topics of behavior in the partnership, dominance and the use of violence.

According to this, 33 percent of the men surveyed find it “acceptable” if “the hand occasionally slips” in an argument with their partner. More than a third said they “have a tendency to physically assault women to instill respect.” In a heterosexual partnership, more than half of the men surveyed agree that it is the man’s job to earn money and that the woman is primarily responsible for the housework. Just as many find it important to have the final say in decisions in a relationship or marriage. 39 percent would like their partner to set aside their own claims so that they can have their backs.

Half of the men surveyed feel “disturbed” by homosexuality

The study also assessed the role of external appearance. Almost 60 percent of men said they exercise to have a “muscular body.” More than half agreed with the statement defining themselves as a “real man” by their demeanor and appearance. In return, 48 percent of those surveyed felt “disturbed” by the public expression of homosexuality and stated that they “quite a joke” (42 percent) at men who seemed effeminate or feminine to them.

A total of 86 percent of the men surveyed feel the pressure of expectations, but are motivated by it (46 percent), but also satisfied (34 percent) and proud (32 percent). Only one fifth is unsettled or overwhelmed by this. Overall, at 88 percent, a large majority of men stated that they were at peace with themselves and their image of men and believed that “the way a man should be”. The women surveyed see it differently: 77 percent have significantly higher demands on men than they do themselves and expect them to know what behavior is expected of them when it comes to equality.

Men need to think more about masculinity

The results of the survey would clearly show that many young men in Germany currently have fairly traditional ideas of masculinity, the researchers summarize in their closing remarks. Karsten Kassner, specialist officer of the Federal Forum Men, showed himself to the spark-Newspaper “startled” by the results of the survey. “The problem is that a third of the men surveyed downplay physical violence against women. That urgently needs to change,” Kassner said. According to Kassner, many men are in principle willing to campaign for more equality and against stereotypes, but they do not put this into concrete action.

The organization Plan International speaks of a path to gender equality that can only be walked together. Many behavioral patterns and attitudes currently exist among young men that can be harmful to themselves as well as to women and people with diverse gender identities. So far, the discussions about equality have mainly been about the emancipation of girls and women. “But boys and men must also be encouraged to critically examine social standards for masculinity so that they can shape their lives in a self-determined way, free from restrictive gender roles,” says the study. (aa/afp)