Clashes broke out across France for the third night in a row, following the death of a 17-year-old teenager at the hands of a police officer during a traffic checkpoint in Nanterre on Tuesday. 40,000 police are mobilized, and more than 200 people have been arrested so far.

It’s going to be another long night for the French police. On Thursday June 29, for the third night in a row, clashes broke out across the country following the death of 17-year-old Nahel at the hands of a police officer during a roadblock in the city of Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. .

The Government mobilized 40,000 police and gendarmes overnight, almost four times the number mobilized on Wednesday, calling on units specialized in difficult interventions such as the BRI (Investigation and Intervention Brigade), deployed at the end of the day in Nanterre, and the GIGN (Intervention Group of the National Gendarmerie).

In Nanterre, the working-class town on the western outskirts of Paris where the teenager was shot dead on Tuesday, protesters set cars on fire, blocked streets and fired projectiles at police after a peaceful vigil.

A car burns on the third night of protests sparked by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. AP – Aurelien Morissard

Bus and tram services in the Paris area, which were the target of riots on Wednesday night, were closed before sunset as a precaution to protect transport workers and passengers.

A night curfew has been decreed in several cities near Paris, such as Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine) and Neuilly-sur-Marne (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Riots in several cities in France

Marseille, the gigantic port city in the south of France, witnessed the first riots on Thursday night: several hundred young people wandered through the city center and set fire to garbage containers, including in front of the main administrative building of the region, according to the police. Officers dispersed most of the roughly 400 people who had gathered, according to police. Police detained three people and one officer was injured.

