It was in all the pools, at this point more for a matter of justice than for the divinatory arts of the experts, deprived this time of leaks due to the information shield imposed by the organization. The Barcelona restaurant Enjoy won its third Michelin star this Tuesday, playing at home, during a gala held in the Barcelona Forum auditorium that brought together the cream of the Spanish gastronomic world. The expected triumph of Eduard Likewise, La Venta de Moncalvillo in La Rioja took a second star, and up to 31 achieved the first, awards also known as Macarons.

The thing about Enjoying seemed to be sung, and no wonder. The trident formed by Eduard Their name had been mentioned for the third star for years, but the guide turned a deaf ear to criticism, keeping them on the list of eternal candidates. If last year Michelin seemed to finally settle a historic debt with Atrio from Cáceres, this time it does the same with the most brilliant heirs of El Bulli.

Quite a feat



The third for Noor, although it was in the pools, was less expected. With few exceptions, Michelin usually takes a long time before elevating a restaurant to the queen category – tell that to Pedro Subijana who had to wait from 1982 to 2007 to achieve the third star – but the culinary archeology exercise that practiced by Paco Morales in the Cordoban Noor, it conquered the inspectors at first sight. The first arrived in 2016, eight months after opening, and in 2019 he already obtained the second. Achieving the third at this point and with a pandemic involved is a feat that puts him on par with other darlings of the guide such as Eneko Atxa or Dabiz Muñoz.

More scarce was the list of new two-star restaurants, a category to which only one restaurant was promoted. This is La Venta de Moncalvillo from Rioja, the project of the Echapresto brothers in Daroca de Rioja, a town of less than 50 inhabitants that they have contributed to putting on the country’s gastronomic map. Ignacio, the chef, dedicated an emotional memory to his mother, “La Rosi, who would have turned 70 tomorrow, thank you because it all started with you.” This second Rioja star revealed one of the trends of the night, with more and more high-end restaurants in towns and small cities, which until just a few years ago did not appear on the gastronomic circuits.

In the chapter of first stars there are 31 novelties widely distributed and among which stood out, for example, the strength of Jaén, which won three – “so that later they say that there is nothing in Jaén”, joked Juan Carlos García, from the award-winning Vandelvira . Also highlighted was the triumph of Barro, the project by Carlos Casillas and Jaime Mondejar in Ávila, which also added a green star; or the recognition of several of the nominees for the Newcomer Chef award in the next edition of Madrid Fusión, such as Brais Pichel, from Terra or Sara Peral and Jorge Muñoz, from Osa from Madrid, in addition to the aforementioned Casillas.

Other trends



The night also gave rise to more trends. Specifically, Michelin’s love for Japanese cuisine was confirmed, as demonstrated by the stars awarded to Suto from Barcelona, ​​Toki from Madrid and Txispa from Biscay, headed by Tesuro Maesa. After spending a decade learning from Bittor Arginzoniz, Maesa opened an ambitious project this year, of the same type as Etxebarri, in the hamlet opposite that the guide has been quick to reward.

The presence of Madrid is also strengthened, which in addition to the aforementioned Osa, wins stars in Cebo, by Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo, the Pescaderías Coruñesas Desde 1911 restaurant and Club Allard, with Martín Berasategui at the controls. The Gipuzkoan adds to his legend with the thirteenth star, light years ahead of any other chef in the country.

In addition, a dozen green stars and several personal awards were also awarded, to the best sommelier for Pitu Roca, to the best waiter for Joan Carles Ibáñez, from Barcelona’s Lasarte, to the mentor chef for Juan Mari Arzak – who was collected by his daughter Elena – and the young chef for Martina Puigvert, heir to Fina Puigdevall in the kitchens of the two-starred Les Cols.