Third term, split majority

The clash between the Brothers of Italy and the League over the extension of the third mandate of local administrators is taking place publicly and without much embellishment. “We believe that it is not the time” to discuss the third term of governors. Thus the FdI group leader in the Chamber Tommaso Foti, regarding theamendment insisted on by the League in the Senate. “The topic can be examined more calmly with due time in an overall reform of the regional leaders” adds Foti, according to whom “the League has raised the question in relation to some governors, mainly that of Veneto, whose second term expires There's no point in hiding behind a finger.” And “Fedriga's position is balanced: let's talk about it in an overall context, after the European Championships, now there is no urgency”.

“We have found that not a problem relating to what the government program was – observes Foti answering questions from journalists outside Montecitorio -, Parliament in its autonomy will decide. We believe that it is not the moment for the simple fact that there are no Regions currently going to the vote in which there is a need or otherwise to ask ourselves something about the third mandate. And it is a topic that can be examined more calmly in an overall framework of possible changes that pertain to a principle of balancing of powers between presidents, council and regional councilors”.

“The issue is not urgent – reiterates the group leader in the Chamber of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party -. If you want to consider it as such, and an agreement is found, fine. Otherwise, Parliament will decide in its autonomy. I hope that the comparison will be made at the moment, and this is not the moment, in which we have to decide in due time whether to enter into an overall reform of the top of the Region, keeping in mind that today the Regional Councils have three bodies, president, council and council, and the balance between the three bodies must be maintained”. According to Foti, behind the question of the third mandate “there is no game on the balance of power” in the centre-right. “It is useless to hide behind a finger. I think – he observes – that the League has posed the question in relation to some governors, in this case mainly that of Veneto, whose second mandate expires. But that's not happening this year. The observation of President Fedriga, who is also president of the State-Regions conference, seems to me to be a balanced position. Let's talk about it in an overall context, after the European elections because there is currently no such urgency.”

Salvini: “Parliament should decide freely on the third mandate”

“The center-right will not be divided over the third mandate. Parliament will decide freely.” Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking on Mattino 5. The debate on the third mandate, he explained, “is very political and journalistic. Let Parliament decide, it is a question of democracy. If one has a good mayor or governor and, after two terms, you can no longer vote for him again by law, in my opinion you lose something. Is there a limit on terms of office for ministers, Italian and European parliamentarians? No. If you find a good mayor or governor it would be useful if you could vote for him again two, three, five times.”

Third term: Romeo, amendment remains. No government friction

“The League's amendment on the third mandate remains and Parliament will decide.” The leader of the Northern League group in the Senate, Massimiliano Romeo, said this in conversation with journalists. “In any case there will be no friction in the government,” Romeo added.



