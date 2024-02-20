Having noted that the difference in views remains evident, on the third mandate for governors and mayors of large cities – foreseen by two Northern League amendments to the Elections Decree – in the Senate the distances are widening between the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia on the one hand and the Salvinians on the other. After the meeting of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate and the subsequent majority summit, the Melonian president Alberto Balboni raises his hands: “At this point – he says – everyone in the Commission will be free to express their vote according to their own convictions”. A vote which, the senator from Ferrara does not fail to underline, would see those opposed to the third mandate (Fdi and Forza Italia, perhaps with the contribution of the Democrats, still divided, and of IV) prevail in the count. The League in the Senate holds firm: “We do not withdraw the amendments on the third mandate for the regional president and for the mayors of cities with over 15 thousand inhabitants“, a leading Northern League source close to the dossier made it clear at lunchtime.

“At a parliamentary level – claims Balboni – this is the solution we have adopted, if then at higher levels the leaders of the four majority parties found a synthesis, obviously this would be evaluated and accepted when it is communicated to us”, he explains. But “to date there is no communication”. “There is a difference of opinion as legitimate as it is on a topic that was not part of the program agreement when we presented our coalition to the elections”, underlines the Melonian again, trying to declassify the topic as not agreed in the government program .

The matter, which the Commission is now thinking of resolving with the vote, not surprisingly postponed by a week and no longer scheduled for this Thursday, however records new smoke signals being exchanged by the leaders. Tajani, who will begin the FI national congress on Friday, seeking coronation, says he appreciates Salvini, who said that “a synthesis will be found”, reiterating however the blue team's no to a third mandate. The same group leader Barelli explains that in the end “the leaders will find the square“.

The risk of regionals

In the meantime, however, the Commission is fibrillating. The other topics on the agenda also have an impact, starting with the regional ones. Where the League is still waiting for 'compensation' for having given way in Sardinia to Fdi's candidate, Truzzu. A 'compensation' that no longer seems to pass through Basilicata (“Bardi is the best candidate”, Fi puts his foot down with Tajani) and not even for the third mandate, where the issue now seems abandoned to parliamentary conflict, with Balboni himself recalling as on the amendments “the government deferred to the Commission”. Salvini's party could instead obtain the 'golden share' over the candidate for the Cagliari municipal elections. Right in the capital of Sardinia today Giorgia Meloni, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini will meet for the closing of Truzzu's electoral campaign. Internal polls describe a tight fight between the centre-right candidate and the challenger from the 'progressive camp', the five-star candidate Alessandra Todde. To the point that a high-ranking member of the League speaks of a '1-X-2' result while another Sardinian centre-right parliamentarian, chatting in the corridors of Montecitorio, quips: “If we lose I'd better emigrate…”.

Another majority meeting had the topic of administrative elections at its centre. “We did an analysis of the municipalities going to the vote, with things left open. There was a further step with respect to the photograph of those who were the potential candidates. Some things have closed definitively, others are waiting”, the picture outlined by the Minister of Agriculture and exponent of Fdi, Francesco Lollobrigida, on the sidelines of the meeting in which the group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri took part for Forza Italia. Did we talk about Basilicata? “It's not a municipality”, joked Lollobrigida, explaining that the meeting didn't even address the topic of the governors' third mandate (“we only talked about municipalities”).