Arestovich named three scenarios for the development of the conflict in 2024 for Ukraine

Former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) listed three options for the development of events in the country in 2024. The politician shared his opinion in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

According to the politician, conflicts will continue in Ukraine in any case – if not with Russia, then within the country.

Honestly, I don’t see a positive scenario for Ukraine in 2024 Alexey Arestovichopposition Ukrainian politician

Ukraine was predicted to have a third Maidan

In the first scenario, Arestovich predicted for Ukraine “a third Maidan, this time, however, armed.” In this situation, Russia, the United States and China will have to agree to end the fighting on the territory of Ukraine, but for Kyiv this will not be a peaceful outcome of the conflict. The ex-adviser is sure that the ceasefire would still be violated. Also, traumatized men will return from the war zone and face harsh realities. “Local conflicts will arise,” Arestovich added.

In November, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a possible Maidan in Ukraine. However, it will not be prepared by the citizens of the country, the head of state believes, but by Russia, “with the aim of carrying out a coup d’état.” “We receive such information from our intelligence and our partners,” the politician explained.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

“This is what Zelensky called the “third Maidan,” an internal revolution so that the current head of state, who is not ready to negotiate with Russia, is replaced by someone open to negotiations,” explained political scientist Dmitry Levi.

Arestovich assessed the likelihood of another Ukrainian counteroffensive

The second scenario, suggests Arestovich, involves the continuation of hostilities with the support of Western allies, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not achieve success in this. “Then we will begin to grab each other’s throats and look for those responsible,” the politician said.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

“The West will suddenly come to its senses and give us a huge amount of weapons and other assistance. Then we will go on the offensive. But, frankly, I don’t see a positive scenario for Ukraine in 2024,” Arestovich described the third option. He warned that such a development of events is more likely “from the realm of fantasy.”

Earlier, the politician said that the conflict can only be ended through global negotiations between the West and Russia. He indicated that such an agreement could establish new rules of the game in Europe.