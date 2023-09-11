Pnrr, EU Committee: third installment payment to Italy ok

The EU economic and financial committee, which includes representatives of the economic ministries and which instructs the Ecofin discussions and decisions, has expressed consent to the payment of the third installment of financing of the Italian Pnrr. This was indicated by a senior official involved in the discussions. The formal decision will be taken by ministers.

Maneuver, Giorgetti begins to do the math. But an abrupt stop could come from the EU. Here because

The government has been studying the next one for some time budget maneuverbut specifically only today the minister Giorgetti will begin validation procedure of the economic picture, on the very day in which two other important decisions are expected. There EU Commissionin fact – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it will spread the news forecasts on the performance of the economy and the public finances of the 27 EU countries. And always today the Budget Office of Brussels will make a decision on whether or not to pay the third installment of the Pnrr to Italy. Two key aspects in view of the tiring Budget Law that awaits the Meloni executive. The other unknown is the building bonuses, with spending growing beyond predictions. The Treasury expects Eurostat to confirm the accounting criterion for which the entire expense relating to tax credits is discounted in the year in which the right to the tax credits accrues deduction.

The same criterion that inflated the 2021 and 2022 deficits, and which the government would also like to apply to 2023, with the possibility of offloading the expenditure to the ’23 accounts, clearing the commitments for the next few years. The deficit – continues Il Corriere – would rise well above the expected 4.5%., but “one-off”. The opinion could arrive in time to allow Istat to apply it, on 22 September, in the dissemination of data on deficit and debt for 2022. Only then will the government have all the elements to plan the maneuver, to satisfy the needs of the majority at least 25-30 billion would be neededfor salaries, pensions, families, birth rates, petrol bonuses (a provision could already be made this week).

