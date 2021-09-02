The teenager version of ’50 Shades of Gray ‘returns to the screens, an erotic-festive manual for adolescents that starts from an incontestable literary phenomenon. ‘Despues de. Lost Souls’ is the third installment in a saga that adapts the popular books written by Anna Todd, who is also participating in the script. His work has been published in more than 30 countries and has been translated into more than 15 languages, reaching the sale of more than 15 million copies worldwide. In Spain alone, more than 1 million units have already been sold. A week after being released, the second part of the story, ‘After. In a thousand pieces’, it had already sold more than 15,000 tickets in advance, an achievement in the turbulent times in which we live, with the circuit of showrooms mistreated by the control measures taken due to the pandemic. The light portrait of today’s youth continues, light years away from more inspired titles such as the ‘Euphoria’ or ‘It could destroy you’ series.

The saga changes director again, he has done it in each installment and this time Castille Landon, also an actress, is in charge of driving the wheel, who does not have anything noteworthy in his filmography: ‘Fear of Rain’, ‘The light of my eyes’ … Repeat in this superficial film about loss of innocence, there is no other choice, the main cast: Josephine Langford, who appeared in the curious’ Moxie ‘, and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, present in’ The Silencing ‘, both delivered to the cause. In the past, the discovery of sexuality had a lot to do with audiovisual fiction, even commercial cinema, but now the flood of common places seems to be inevitable.

‘Despues de. Lost Souls’ will run smoothly at the box office during the weekend, squeezing the most of the sentimental tribulations of its protagonists. New secrets come to light and emotional relationships falter to the delight of highly dedicated viewers. Jealousy, hatred and betrayal in pursuit of the perpetuation of romantic love are still present in a film that appeals to our primal instincts. Youthful energy within the system for the enjoyment of an avalanche of fans who can find full happiness in the obvious. Perhaps it is a virtue.

Filmed on Bulgaria in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, ‘After. Lost Souls’ does not fool anyone, his intentions are clear. It is up to everyone to accept its rules. “These films are romantic, but romanticism is not always beautiful,” they comment from the direction. “Bringing those moments so real and not making it look like a sticky perfect movie was my goal. That automatically makes it a little more mature and darker. ” It is fashionable to speak of darkness when a movie, supposedly, becomes more adult. Will it be the case?