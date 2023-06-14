The third heat wave that has affected Mexico in several days has already left 6 dead from heat stroke and 173 cases of dehydration, figures that will increase once this week’s data is available.

The foregoing was pointed out by the head of the Department of Epidemiological Emergencies and Disasters, Sandra Lorena Monroy Villa, who mentioned that at the national level at week 22, which corresponds to June 3, there were 6 deaths.

States Recording Heat Stroke Deaths

These deaths were registered in Quintana Roo, two in Veracruz, one in Oaxaca and one in Sonora. In addition to 226 cases of heat stroke, 173 dehydration and nine burns.

For Hidalgo, he pointed out that there are 7 cases of heat stroke in the municipalities of Ixmiquilpan, Santiago Tulantepec, Alfajayucan, Ixmiquilpan and El Cardonal. In addition to that there is an exposure burn.

He specified that these data, despite the fact that they are the most recent, do not yet have updates due to the handling of statistics, for which reason he considered that there will be an increase in the damage to health caused by this heat wave.

Given this, he recommended that some preventive measures be taken, such as covering up with hats, using sunscreen, hydrating with at least two liters of water, and avoiding direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In Hidalgo the temperatures will reach 40 degrees this day in Huejutla and 30 in Pachuca.

EL UNIVERSAL – Mexico (GDA)