Second group of people rescued from Gaza arriving in Brazil, on December 9 | Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

This Thursday morning (21), a new group of Brazilians began leaving the Gaza Strip. At around 5am (10am local time), civilians with Brazilian citizenship and their immediate family were in the immigration process at the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt.

The information released by Itamaraty indicates that 34 people received authorization from the Israeli authorities to leave the Palestinian enclave, however the official number of those rescued has not yet been reported by the Brazilian government.

According to the American broadcaster CNN, a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane, the KC-30, took off at 7 am today (21), from Rio de Janeiro, heading to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to carry out the repatriation of civilians. The group is expected to disembark in Brazil on Saturday (23), at 8 am, Brasília time.

In addition to repatriation, the new rescue operation will also bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, with water purifiers and voltaic kits.

On December 9, 47 Brazilians and their families managed to cross the Rafah border. At the time, Israel vetoed the departure of 24 names sent by Brazil, which caused many to give up on the rescue at the last minute so as not to leave family members behind. That day, there was a list of 102 names requesting repatriation in the country.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October, the Brazilian government has already removed more than a thousand Brazilians and Palestinian-Brazilians from the Gaza Strip and Israeli cities.