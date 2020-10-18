Matches and results of Group 8, Subgroup A

Cultural Leonesa B 1 – La Bañeza 1

Cultural Leonesa B: Diego, Álvaro, Marcos González (Abel, 46 ‘), Miguel, Jean, Alberto (Víctor García, 72’), Javier, Álvarez (Daniel, 46 ‘), Diego Díaz (Javi Llabres, 77′), Pertejo, Marcos Fernández (Jairo, 46 ​​’).



La Bañeza: Raúl; Hugo (Óscar, 84 ‘), Pablo González, Mateo, Erik (Juan, 84’), Jorge Prieto, Samuel, Burón (Yordan, 74 ‘), Eriz (Aitor, 67’), Jorge Suárez, Pablo Martínez (Víctor Fernández , 67 ‘).



Goals: 1-0 (63 ′): Abel. 1-1 (91 ‘) Aitor.



Referee: Blanco Núñez. Yellow cards to local Marcos González and Marcos Fernández; and visitors Jorge Prieto, Eriz and Raúl.



Incidents: Match played at the Puente Castro Sports Area (León).



Distribution of points to start between Jupier Leonés and La Bañeza, in a very even and exciting match, especially in a final section where the visitors went for all and equalized a contest that had been very much in the face of the Leonese. And it was not until the second half when the scoreboard was released: it was through Abel that with a good shot, he put his team ahead. However, the purple box insisted and won its prize in the extension, with a shot from Aitor after a corner kick that meant the final draw at one.

CD Peñaranda Bracamonte 1 – UD Santa Marta Tormes 1

CD Peñaranda Bracamonte: Michael; Antonio, Raúl, Manu, Pablo Gómez, Juan, Mario (Javi Sánchez, 69 ‘), Luis Hernández (Aitor, 38’), Jesús Álvarez (Rubén, 69 ‘), González (Jorge, 86’), Edu (Jesús Santos , 38 ‘).



UD Santa Marta Tormes: Charly; Héctor, Yago, Pablo, Montes, Barbero, Asensio, Julio, More, Gonzalo (Mario, 51 ‘), Aarón.



Goals: 0-1 (15 ′): Aaron. 1-1 (89 ‘) Pablo Gómez (p).



Referee: Sheep González. Yellow cards to the local Antonio, Jesús Álvarez and González; and visitors Yago, More, Asensio, Aaarón and Pablo. Red card to visitors More (47 ‘) and Aarón (71’) for double warning.



Incidents: Match played at the Luis García Municipal Stadium (Peñaranda de Bracamonte).



Tied to one in a duel marked by forcefulness and that ended with two players sent off by Santa Marta. Aaron, scorer of the first goal of the stake, ended up going to the locker room in the second half (71 ‘), after receiving two yellow cards. Before, it had been his partner More who with two cards would leave the pitch (47 ‘). Before nine footballers, Peñaranda Bracamonte turned on the opposite area but it was not until discount, with a penalty that Pablo Gómez transformed, when they could scratch a point.

Salamanca CF B 1 – CD Palencia Cristo Atlético 0

Salamanca CF B: Mike, Willy, Ibra, Denilson, Amis, Nico (German, 72 ‘), Lauren, Elías, Fernando, Guareño (Daniel, 90’), Oumar (Clay Silvas, 58 ‘).



CD Palencia Cristo Atlético: Guillermo, Adrián Romero, Abel (Víctor, 75 ‘), Víctor, Adri Pérez (Edu, 75’), Javi Bueno, David, Álvaro, Juan, Raúl (Amit, 55 ‘), Jorge Selles (Daniel, 85’) .



Goals: 1-0 (83 ′): Clay Silvas.



Referee: Piñuel Peña. Yellow cards to locals Amis, Denilson, Willy, Alemán and Oumar; and to visitors Adri Pérez and Abel.



Incidents: Game played in the Annexes of the Helmántico (Villares de la Reina).



A solitary goal from Clay Silvas, in the 83rd minute, was enough for Salamanca B to win the three points in the league debut against Palencia Cristo Atlético. A magnificent left foot, inside the area, from a footballer who had entered the field of play in the second half and that was a real shock for his team. Of course, the German heel that served the American goal on a tray was beautifully made. The 1-0 ruined the work of the visitors, who no longer had time to recover from the blow.

Atlético Astorga 3 – Atlético Tordesillas 0

Athletic Astorga: Alberto; Diego Herrador, Uña (Antonio, 15 ‘), Miguel, Diego Peláez, Gonzalo (Mauro, 68’), Javi Amor (Pablo, 84 ‘), Sergio, Fran Perrini, Ingoma, Álex Lorenzo.

Athletic Tordesillas: David García; Héctor Blanco, David Gómez, Prada (David, 71 ‘), Héctor, Julián Nieto (Álvaro, 63’), Torres (Luis, 71 ‘), Villa, Diego Iglesias (Camilo, 78’), Ayllón (Julio, 63 ‘) ), Herva.

Goals: 1-0 (55 ′): Fran Perrini. 2-0 (60 ‘) Javi Amor. 3-0 (66’) Diego Peláez.

Referee: Valdés Varela. Yellow cards to the locals Antonio, Sergio and Fran Perrini; and to the visitors Ayllón and Prada.

Incidents: Match played at CM La Eragudina (Astorga).

Atlético Astorga’s victory to start against Atlético Tordesillas, in a clash in which they had to wait until the second half to contemplate goals. It was the maragatos who came out of the booth revolutionized after a first half without goals. Thus, in just over 10 minutes they left the game seen for sentence. Fran Perrini opened the can in 55 ‘, in 60’ it would be Javi Amor who would beat David García and in 66 ‘, Diego Peláez closed the Astorgan win with the final 3-0, taking advantage of the inaccuracies of the fragile visitor behind.

CD Becerril – Atlético Bembibre (Postponed)

The match was postponed because several of the members of Atlético Bembibre tested positive for COVID-19.

Group 8, Subgroup B matches and results

CDC Diocesanos 2 – Numancia B 4

Diocesan CDC: Darío; Nacho, Moreta (Muñoz, 46 ‘), Oli, Héctor, Ángel, Fer (Sergio, 60’), Mario (Enrique, 84 ‘), Juli, Mayorga (Víctor, 71’ (Vicente, 71 ‘)), Pablo.

Numantia B: Toni; Cámara, De Frutos, Ali (Sergio, 58 ‘), David, Dani, Mario (Hidalgo, 58’), Ebri (Martínez, 76 ‘), Pablo (Juan Luis, 85’), Arroki (Alberto, 76 ‘), Alvarez.

Goals: 0-1 (5 ′): Ebri. 1-1 (19 ‘) Juli. 1-2 (32 ‘) David. 2-2 (39 ‘) Mario. 2-3 (68 ‘) Nacho (pp). 2-4 (73 ‘) David.

Referee: Cabedo Figueredo. Yellow cards to Mayorga and Muñoz; and the visitor Mario.

Incidents: Match played in the Sancti Spirit (Ávila).

Numancia B beat the CDC Diocesanos at the premiere of the competition. In a duel marked by equality in the first half, it was the visitors who struck first as soon as the match started. The rojillos managed to get ahead twice, but got a response from the local side to reach the intermission with a draw on the scoreboard. It was not until the resumption when the Sorianos would sentence, with a spectacular goal by David from outside the area that gave the first three points to those of Pablo Ayuso.

CD La Granja – Arandina CF (Postponed)

The meeting was postponed because one of the members of Mirandés B tested positive for COVID-19.

Mirandés B – Burgos Promesas (Postponed)

The match was postponed because one of the Arandina members tested positive for COVID-19.

CD Almazán – Real Burgos (Postponed)

The match was postponed due to COVID-19.

Real Ávila – CD Bupolsa (Sunday, 17:00)

CD Cebrereña – Gimnástica Segoviana (Sunday, 17:00)

Next round Group 8, Subgroup A

Atlético Bembibre – Cultural Leonesa B

UD Santa Marta – CD Becerril

CD Palencia Cristo Atlético – CD Peñaranda Bracamonte

Atlético Tordesillas – Salamanca CF UDS B

CD La Virgen del Camino – Atlético Astorga

Next round Group 8, Subgroup B

Real Ávila CF – CD Almazán

CD Burgos Promises – CD Bupolsa

Gimnástica Segoviana – CD Mirandés B

Arandina CF – CD Cebrereña

CD Numancia B – CD La Granja

Real Burgos CF – CDC Diocesanos