The third-generation Tiguan looks exactly as you’d expect.

It is almost time for the third generation Tiguan. The current model does not seem outdated, but has been around since 2016. The Volkswagen Tiguan received a major facelift in 2020, so we have now arrived at the last period of the current model.

Thanks to the facebook group ‘MQB Coding & RetrofittingWe have some images for you. Because the Tiguan looks like a, er, yes, how do we say this nicely? It looks like a car that 100 people had to comment on and that the designers have responded to. There’s not much to see.

Design third generation Tiguan

But Volkswagen does not do that by accident. The Tiguan is an extremely important car for the Germans. So it is better to apply a relatively simple and restrained design. At least, that’s what we always say.

The Hyundai Tucson proves that a boring design is not necessary for good sales figures. Perhaps the whole looks a lot better if you opt for an R-Line sports package, big wheels and a cool color.

An important step is the interior. The third generation Tiguan will receive a new infotainment system, one that should make you forget the old system (which was not too good).

Here too it looks neat and tidy, but not as exciting and frivolous as the intimate meat-cuddling life of a 40-year-married couple from Meppel.

No Allspace

You can now get the Tiguan as a Tiguan (five people) or a larger Tiguan Allspace for seven people. That will change from the third-generation Tiguan. There is only one version and that is the five-seater. The successor to the Allspace will be called Volkswagen Tayron.

Look, this is such a Tayron. Nice huh?

We can be simple in terms of engines: the Tiguan will not be electric. There is of course already a Volkswagen ID4 that serves that part of the market. The Tiguan is a hugely popular car across the globe and many markets still want the version with an explosive engine.

There is a choice of TSI EVO engines (1.5 and 2.0) and various TDI diesels (yes, sure). For us in the Netherlands, the eHybrid plug-ins hybrids are interesting.

This article Third generation Tiguan leaked hard appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#generation #Tiguan #leaked #hard