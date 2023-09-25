This year has been one of great video games, and of course one of them is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second style adventure Souls with the Star Wars touch that has enchanted fans of the franchise since the first title called Fallen Order. This leads us to the question of whether there will be a third part, since in the final scene Survivor The continuation of the story put on the table is put before us.

Through a panel Ocala Comic Conthe actor who gives life to Cal Kestis, Cameron Monaghan, has mentioned that the third part, which in theory would be the last, would already be in development by the people of Respawn Entertainment. Mentioning that there is great enthusiasm for the project, but that it will obviously take years to come to fruition and be reflected in consoles and PC.

Here is his comment on the panel:

We are working on a third one and are in the process of doing that right now. It’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when it’s all said and done we can go in and do something really cool.

Something worth highlighting regarding the advertisement is that Stig Asmussen He is no longer part of the development team and is not part of EA, and for those who don’t know him, he has been the person most responsible for shaping this franchise that would now be adrift depending on the context. However, it may be that he has already left the vestiges for the current managers to get to work on.

Here is a statement that suggests that he wants to see this third game:

I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the team to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of ​​the time frame we wanted Survivor to take place in, what the stakes would be, what the tone of the game would be, what Cal would be up against, and where the team was doing. I’ll take that into account. And there are also ideas of what we could do beyond that.

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I was definitely going to see a third part of this franchise, because in the end there are ends that were left loose in the equation. So, we will be patient while waiting for said launch.