Disney fans can look forward to new sequels in the film series Toy Story and Frozen. Also Zootopia gets a new part, CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday during the announcement of Disney’s quarterly results.
Iger didn’t say more than that. He expects the entertainment company to be able to share more details soon.
The Toy Storyfranchise already consists of four films and a spin-off. The movie came out last year Lightyear out. Although the latter was less successful Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019) both raised more than $1 billion. Also Frozen was a huge success for Disney. Both the 2013 first film and the 2019 sequel broke the billion dollar mark.
Iger also announced that Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will be a avatarattraction, based on the James Cameron films of the same name. Florida’s other Orlando Disney park already has one avatarattraction.
