The main attention at Imola will be directed towards what, except for twists and turns or adverse weather conditions, promises to be another challenge between Ferrari and Red Bull. Behind them, however, an intriguing fight in the middle of the group is expected, the outcome of which will not be as obvious as seen in the first three races of the season. The current context sees Mercedes in the role of third force, although the situation in the constructors’ standings says otherwise, a picture however distorted by the three retirements of the Red Bulls in as many races. In Australia, the fastest of the Silver Arrows came in seven tenths of a second in qualifying from the best of the Red Bulls, but in the long run the performances were much closer.

It was rumored that the reigning world champions at Imola could benefit from the first updates which, however, according to the latest statements from the team’s leaders, will not arrive, for two reasons. In the first place, the Sprint Race format implies the dispute of a single free practice session before the entry into force of the parc fermé, to be used preferably to refine the set-up, without allowing time for the validation of the novelties on the car. Added to this is the fact that Mercedes continues to experience a mismatch between the track data, the simulator and the wind tunnel. Introducing updates before identifying the source of the discrepancies would prove deleterious, as the new components could be affected by the same design problems, again generating a different behavior on the track than expected. It is no coincidence that in Melbourne the W13 was deliberately “ballasted” in the race with a number of sensors higher than those strictly necessary, so as to collect as much data available to identify the origin of the lack of correlation with the simulator and of the problems base of the car.

At Santerno Mercedes will therefore be able to rely mainly on the tools given by the refinement of the mechanical-aerodynamic set-up, an operation however complicated by the single free practice session available. In fact, there will be no way to check the set-up changes on the track after FP1, moving towards qualifying with numerous unknowns. Although all teams will find themselves in the same situation, the W13 appears to be an extremely sensitive car to set-up corrections. In Jeddah, for example, Lewis Hamilton had made some minor changes immediately before the changes, but sufficient to compromise the balance of his car, costing the elimination in Q1. In Imola the Brackley team will therefore have to beware of direct pursuers, especially Alpine and McLaren. The latter is back from the fifth and sixth places achieved in Melbourne, a performance that the Woking team attributed to the affinity of the MCL36 with the Albert Park track, to which, however, there are also other aspects.

First, in Australia McLaren introduced a major update to the external aerodynamic appendages to the rear brake air intakes, in an area crucial to the effectiveness of diffuser extraction and the load generated from the bottom. One cannot fail to notice the constant growth expressed by the team since the beginning of the season: the race at the bottom of the group in Bahrain was followed by seventh place in Jeddah, starter of the double points finish in Melbourne. The overheating problems of the brake system seem to have been solved, but the performance in qualifying also denotes a better understanding of the car and the definition of increasingly effective set-ups, contrary to Mercedes. Should McLaren be able to progress further without updates, the third force role of the Silver Arrows could be called into question at Imola.

Similarly, in Romagna the attention will also be directed to Alpine, with Otmar Szafnauer announcing the arrival of the first developments on the Santerno track. The Anglo-Austrian team was among the most active on the development front, introducing new features to the sidepods, the bottom, the entrance grilles of the Venturi channels and the aerodynamic appendages of the rear brakes from the beginning of the season. The A522 proved to suffer less from porpoising than direct competition and to be able to consistently aim for the points area with both cars. In Melbourne, Fernando Alonso also had the potential to aim for the second or third row, but was again slowed down by the precarious reliability of the new power unit. Alpine is therefore called to confirm itself in Emilia-Romagna, with the ambition of playing the role of third force.

AlphaTauri he aims to do well on his home track, well known to the team from Faenza who have carried out several tests at Santerno, albeit with older cars. The AT03 will be able to count on an update to the fund, already announced by the technical director Jody Eggingon. At Imola, however, they also have important ambitions Haas and Alfa Romeo. The Ferrari power unit is in fact particularly effective in traction and in the early stages of extension even more than at top speeds, qualities that emerge on a technical track such as the Romagna one, where restarts such as those following the Variante del Tamburello, the Tosa abound. , the Mineral Waters and the Rivazza.

Each team will thus be able to count on a factor in its favor that raises expectations in view of the Italian stage, in a center-group battle that has already proved to be particularly balanced. Mercedes will have to be flawless and make the most of Friday’s free practice if it wants to defend its third force role and continue to limit the damage from a championship perspective, with the hope that the correlation problems can be resolved soon.