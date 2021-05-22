A.The former Bundesliga club Hansa Rostock had to wait nine years for this party: After almost a decade of abstinence, the North Germans managed to beat the relegated VfB Lübeck on Saturday, on the 38th and final day of the third division, with a 1-1 (1-1) win against relegated VfB Lübeck Ascent to the lower house. 7500 fans, who were allowed to return to the Rostock Ostseestadion, frenetically cheered the long-awaited ascent of the Hansa professionals, who, however, only secured second place ahead of FC Ingolstadt due to the better goal difference.

Dynamo Dresden secured the third division championship with a 1-0 (1-0) win at SV Wehen Wiesbaden, already a week ago as the second division returnees. The relegation games against the third-bottom of the second division reached the FCI with a 3-1 (2-0) in the pursuit duel against 1860 Munich. In the meantime, the Schanzer had even catapulted into second position on the last day of the season.

After the game association Unterhaching and Lübeck, SV Meppen and Bayern Munich II also had to enter the regional league as relegated teams. Bayern II, champions of the previous third division season, lost to Halleschen FC 0: 1 (0: 1). Meppen did not hand in a 2: 1 (1: 0) against MSV Duisburg to stay in the class either.

Hansa makes it exciting

The biggest and loudest cheers were at the Baltic Sea. The fact that fans were allowed to enter the Ostseestadion for the second time in the past season was thanks to approval from the state government. Another revised hygiene concept had been approved. Written evidence of a negative test result was compulsory for entry into the stadium, and mouth and nose protection was also mandatory in the stands. As early as March, around 700 fans watched the game against Halleschen FC (1-0) in the stadium as part of a pilot project.

However, FC Hansa made it exciting, because in the meantime the Mecklenburgers were in third place with the goal of Soufian Benyamina (26th) to 1-0 for Lübeck and the goal of Stefan Kutschke (26th) for the opening goal for Ingolstadt against the Munich Lions slipped. Sixty goalkeeper Marco Hiller saw the red card early after an emergency brake (9th).

Bentley Baxter Bahn (41st, penalty kick) then scored the redeeming 1: 1 equalizer for the Rostockers. Marc Stendera (44th) was responsible for the 2-0 for FCI in the long-distance duel with FC Hansa. Dennis Erdmann (81st) succeeded in the interim connection goal for the sixties. Marcel Gaus (90. + 2, penalty kick) ensured the end point for Ingolstadt.

“Mega hammer,” said Rostock’s Lord Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen at MagentaSport, “that is great for the state and the city. The mood is huge. The work is incredibly good, Rostock can look up. “