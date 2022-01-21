Stadium to bursting. It is incongruous, to say the least, the way in which the state government has made some preventive decisions in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, because on the one hand – something that is celebrated – Governor Rubén Rocha Moya ordered to postpone the Culiacán International Marathon that was scheduled for this Sunday, given the overflow in infections, since in recent days they have added up to 1,500 new cases daily, but on the other hand, they did nothing to regulate the capacity of fans during the last game of the baseball season at the Tomateros stadium in Culiacán, which looked to bursting. Even the governor came to watch the game, so he saw firsthand the lack of respect for health protocols. Of course, this unequal application of the law earned him innumerable criticisms on social networks, where the main question was “why the marathon yes and baseball no.”

Between pancakes Now Roxana Rubio Valdez is going to protest today with the left foot as president of the National Action Party in Sinaloa. And it is that apart from the overshadowed victory, they say that he has contemplated as the first act to negotiate with the coordinator of the local PRI deputies, Ricardo Madrid, that a deputy pass him so that the PAN bench does not disappear after the resignation of the legislator Adolfo Beltrán for the attitude shown by Rubio Valdez after the irruption of one of the armed groups in his home so that he would not operate in favor of Verónica Montaño, the other opponent. It seems that the PRI members already have the one who is going to wear the blue shirt and the reasons to justify it: so that the legislative alliance continues. No wonder they are the way they are. However, some PAN members of Ahome assure that what is Roxana Rubio doing, that she would have better asked the brunettes, since from the third floor of the Government Palace they gave her a hand so that she would win.

Indecision. While the municipal government delays in deciding whether or not there will be a carnival party, the promotion of this party has already generated a reservation of 65 percent for those days. There is an obvious concern on the part of the state government due to the intention of the Mazatlan city council to hold the celebration (from February 24 to March 1) in the midst of the fourth wave of infections, but the state president, Rubén Rocha Moya, has handled the issue with ambiguity. It made clear the risk that a massive party represents in the current epidemiological situation, but also allows preparations to continue.

It looks bad. Once again things are looking bad for horticulturists in the state, because prices on the international market are not what they expected, and if from now until the various products are cut there is not a rebound of at least 20 percent in value, it could be considered that this cycle will also fail, just as it did last year. The head of Statistics and Economic Studies of the AARSP in Guasave highlights that once again the producers could leave the crops on the ground, because with these prices they will surely not want to invest in the cut, as happened with the tomato in 2021, coupled with the fact that for the next season there would be another reduction in the area to be sown.

Without communication. PAS and PAN councilors from the Salvador Alvarado Council have shown disagreement with what they point to as a lack of communication between the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar and the councilors, because as the blue and white councilor, Gilberto Lugo, put it, they are not informed of such or such events to be able to attend, which is why the councilors in attendance, Iliana Moraga and Romeo Gelinec Galindo, invited their colleagues to be part of the social welfare events. And it is that before such comments, the mayor defended himself by saying that he has tried to control the situation of the crowds in the events, but on the part of the councilors, it seems that they seek to attract the spotlight to each movement they make for the benefit of the town.