Disapproval

hardly happened The appointment of Pedro César Rojas Ibarra as the new Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic (SSPyTM) was announced and voices of disapproval were raised. Representative of the Mexican Alliance of Lawyers, Ricardo Beltrán Verduzco, lamented the new appointment, since he says that the military in charge of the police corporations have not given palpable results.

Case closed?

let’s see what it does the councilor of the PAS in Ahome, Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho, if he will go to court to fight for his place in the Political Coordination Board of the City Council and as coordinator of the caucus in the council or leave things for peace, then that Genaro García, secretary of the commune, has already said that he received a document from the party with the appointment of Ramón Salmerón in the coordination of aldermen. What will he do?

Party for a cap

Who doesn’t lack pretexts to put together the party is the controversial mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres. Yesterday he ordered the closure of 21 de Marzo street to inaugurate the construction of an overpass or ‘megatope’ as Mazatlecos call it, under the argument that his government is inclusive. This inauguration brought him criticism from the citizens, who thought that there are more important things to do, than to inaugurate a cap.

They will make investment

last thursday’s It was not the first time that the General Hospital in Guasave was flooded due to the poor condition of the roof, because with any heavy rain that happened to them, and the state government had never bothered to fix that detail. The Secretary of Health in the state, Cuitláhuac González, was in Guasave yesterday and said that 40 million pesos have already been approved to rehabilitate the property. They will have to hurry him because the rains are going to continue.

The process

the brunettes This day they will have an elective process that faces 2024 and will lead them to select 70 delegates in Sinaloa, which corresponds to 10 for each district. The federal liaison of District 03 with head in Salvador Alvarado, Diana Claudette Flores Bojórquez, maintains the hope of having a calm exercise and with a great participation, which will undoubtedly reveal the reality of the morenista militancy in the seven districts of Sinaloa.

