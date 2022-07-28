exemplary punishment

Up to 10 years in jail It will be the maximum penalty for whoever steals, subtracts or transports farm shrimp without official permits. The Fishing Commission in the State Congress proposed to increase the punishments in fishing matters as part of the reform to the Penal Code that will be discussed today in the State Congress. The proposal was announced yesterday by the president of this commission, Juan Carlos Padrón.

with reservations

rightly or wrongly, Ahome journalists took with reservations the election of Jhenny Judith Bernal as general director of the Institute for the Protection of Human Rights Persons and Journalists. Some consider that the unanimity of the local deputies smacks more of a slogan. In fact, they say that’s why no one from the municipality participated, so as not to be a comparsa in an arranged process.

that is not a rat

The mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, described as a political game the lawsuit filed by the councilors of PAS América Carrasco and Reynaldo González in the FGE, and said that they have a leader who tells them what to do. In his defense, the Chemist assured that he has nothing to hide and that he is not a rat, like the majority that has come to the City Hall. Are his words true?

to prevent accidents

the traffic manager in the municipality of Sinaloa, Héctor Leyva Castro, declared that they have already started an operation in the region for the summer vacations, where 53 elements will intervene to try to prevent accidents from occurring during that holiday period, and it seems that they have I am very confident that it will be so, since they have decided not to apply the Breathalyzer program on those days. Hopefully the accounts turn out well for them and after a while they don’t regret not having been more energetic.

well aimed

The next Sunday The process of Morena’s advisers will be carried out, and in the Évora region a long list of names is already being prepared and paraded that, without a doubt, will seek to be favored with the process. Well-known names such as Ambrocio Chávez, Luz Edith Márquez and Patricia Dautt, as well as many others whose morenista work is little known, such as Flavio Fernando Sánchez, are already more than targeted.

