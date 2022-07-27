And prevention?

In the exposed logic yesterday by the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, the installation of numerous sanitary filters in bus stations and airports cause alarm among citizens. For this reason, the devices have not been installed invasively during the summer vacation period, despite the confirmed presence of monkeypox and the almost 7,000 active cases of covid-19 throughout Sinaloa.

loaded dice

Many, inside and outside of Morena in Ahome, consider that the decision of the new state president has already been made in the person of Manuel Guerrero, current national delegate of that party. With the election on Saturday of the district councilors, the ritual of Guerrero’s enthronement would begin. Not for nothing in the call were they put padlocks to block the way for mayors and deputies. It’s a matter of days.

goes against company

The Azteca Lighting company breaches the contract with the Mazatlan City Council again. According to Mayor Guillermo Benítez Torres, this time they have not installed the lights on Sábalo-Cerritos Avenue, so they have already taken legal action against the aforementioned company to replace what it has not complied with. We will see if the Chemist brings this company to heel, to which he has given million-dollar contracts.

Go calm

The manager of the Jumapas In Sinaloa de Leyva, finally, he is calm with the issue of paying the electricity bill, since after the CFE suspended the service in the last two months, leaving more than a thousand Sinaloites without water in the midst of a drought, Guadalupe Castro assures that now he is relaxed, since the mayor informed him that he had negotiated with the State and the receipt of 1.6 million pesos that he had to pay this month was settled.

the requirement

After no action of the municipal authority of Salvador Alvarado in the face of the massacre of 14 dogs from a shelter for pets rescued from the street, the president of the Mayla Foundation for the Protection of Animals, AC, Alfredo Díaz Mejía, demanded that if justice was not going to be done for the crime, the authority at least establishes a control for the sale of toxic substances, such as the well-known 1080.

#floor