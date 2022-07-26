responsive government

The mayor of Culiacan, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil was visiting EL DEBATE yesterday and, among other things, revealed in an interview that his government is not intended to be one of great works. The city council considers an administration that is close and sensitive to the people. That reveals a lot about what his administration will be for those who were wondering what the priority projects will be in the remainder of this government.

This week it seems that white smoke is going to come out for the election of the new state leadership in the PRI. The project that it be for a period of four years and not a few months has already permeated among the PRI members of Ahome. There is talk that the delegate Enrique Burgos will start lobbying to reach agreements with the leader Cinthia Valenzuela and the candidates. In Ahome are Álvaro Ruelas, Bernardino Antelo and Marco Antonio Osuna.

last weekendMayor Guillermo Benítez and officials met with the state governor, Rubén Rocha, where, according to the Chemist, agreements were reached to carry out works in the port, including to prevent flooding in El Toreo. Well, yesterday, the state president revealed that they also addressed the issue of luminaires and revealed that the Azteca Lighting company is under review for breach of contracts.

various merchants in Guasave they have chosen to close their businesses earlier than normal because the receipts from the CFE are reaching them very high, and since sales are not the best at the moment, since they are at about 70 percent, it forces them to take such measures. It is obvious that the CFE must be paid, whether you sell or not, so to avoid further affecting their finances, they will apply that strategy for the time being.

An analysis It conscientiously requires good management of the resources granted by the State Government to the Fire Stations in Sinaloa coordinated by Jorge Julián Chávez Murillo. For years they have had problems delivering the resource to be able to operate the stations, they present delays of up to six months. Something is not right, because they depend on the good of God and the hope that paid volunteers endure without pay.

