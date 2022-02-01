Scheduling. Each one by his side, the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the general director of Gas and Petrochemicals of the West, Arturo Moya Hurtado, made yesterday the one-two on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo. And it is that in the weekly conference, Rocha Moya defined that the case of the plant was unstuck with the opinion of the people in the participatory exercise that was carried out on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And the opinion was favourable. At the same time, Moya Hurtado defined the timing of the project: pending legal trials are resolved before March, then the staff is trained and in the middle of the year —in June— the construction of the plant begins. The fact that Rocha Moya and Moya Hurtado have dusted off the issue raised the spirits of the producers in northern Sinaloa who do not end it with the high price of fertilizers.

Is there already a winner? Everything seems to indicate that there is already an understanding between the Mazatlán City Council and the State Government on the mechanisms that will be followed to define whether or not there is a carnival party starting next February 24. The city of Buenos Aires, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, revealed that on Friday he will meet with the state president, Rubén Rocha Moya, to make a decision in this regard based on the behavior shown by the covid-19 pandemic. What is not understood, then, is the stubbornness of the municipality to carry out the popular consultation on the same issue on Sunday so that the citizens cast their vote. The exercise would cost about 30,000 pesos to the treasury, since 30,000 ballots would be printed. Will it be part of a plan B in the face of a possible refusal from the governor?

Invade territory. If there were doubts that in Guasave there is enormous interest in privatizing the garbage collection service again, now through the English company RCRWTE, yesterday it became clear when even the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, announced that he was willing to come to this municipality to convince Martín Ahumada Quintero and the body of aldermen to accept the proposal, because according to him it has many benefits. What perhaps Vargas Landeros does not know is that this company wants to charge a million pesos more per month than PASA was paid, and if the latter had its contract canceled considering that it was burdensome for the Guasave City Council , much less will they be able to pay the almost 7 million monthly that this would ask for; what is surprising is that this garbage collection company is promoted so much, which has already signed a contract in Ahome, but also wants to do the same in Guasave, Culiacán, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado.

Support. The mayor of Angostura, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, has indicated that he will support the municipality’s Fire Department, since the staff had already met with him, expressing the most pressing needs and deficiencies of the corporation, such as the lack of equipment, uniforms and monetary support, and it is that, until a few days ago, it seemed that the elements would explode when making public their disagreement against the president of the board of trustees, Aurelio Lugo Camacho, whom they pointed out for not promoting the correct development of the corporation, which has not allowed to work properly in recent years. On the other hand, the firefighter commander José Humberto Romo recently assured that the situation was not as the elements stated it, since Lugo Camacho even took resources from his pocket to cover some needs. Likewise, the situation has been desperate on some occasions, thus evidencing the lack of personnel and equipment when attending some services. How much support will it take to stabilize the corporation a bit?

The Quirino Ordaz plot… From the Sinaloan capital, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya says he hopes that now that his predecessor, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, is sworn in as Mexican ambassador to Spain, Sinaloa may have some connections with that country, especially a direct Mazatlán-Madrid flight, although He also pointed out that now that Secretary Rosario Torres Noriega attended the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2022) in the Spanish capital, he was not very convinced that they would go because he does not have much faith in the issue of tourism in that country. That while from the center of the country the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, warned again that the former governor will be expelled from the party for having accepted the invitation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to go as Mexican ambassador to Spain without the endorsement of the National Political Council.

#floor