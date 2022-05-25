No league fee

Finally, After many years of struggle by some leaders, the so-called League quota, which applied to members of agricultural organizations that are part of the League of Agrarian Communities, was eliminated. There were those who considered this quota an abuse because when there were problems with the cost of corn, it was the producers who had to defend themselves. Yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha put an end to that payment.

operating

never ceased to amaze to some Ahomeans that Sergio Torres, state leader of the Citizen Movement in Sinaloa, has met in Mexico City with former Governor Francisco Labastida and journalist Carlos Loret de Mola. He himself made the meeting public. They say that Torres is focusing the batteries to join forces against Morena in the presidential elections of 2024. It is the perception of the meeting.

voices against

While the mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres from Moreno, remains in Acapulco, where he participates in the International Tourist Tianguis, in Mazatlán the number of voices that see the conditions to take him to political trial increases. Yesterday, in Mazatlán, a forum was held to analyze the direct contract assigned without bidding for 400.8 million pesos to buy lamps.

attacks on women

The director of Immujeres in Guasave, Xóchitl Soto Fierro, recognizes that the issue of aggression against women is very serious in Guasave. So far in May, they have handled 60 complaints, in addition to the fact that on average there are three reports of this type per day. The bad thing is that of the women who seek advice from them to denounce their aggressor, only 50 percent dare to file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Characters

The governor from Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, went to Mexico City with the remains of the fighter from Pericos, Mocorito, Arnoldo Martínez Verdugo, who was one of the main political leaders of the communist current and who paved the way for the left in the country , to place it in the Rotunda of the Illustrious Characters of the Dolores Civil Pantheon in Mexico City.

