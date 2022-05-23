traveler rock

Again, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya went to other states to support gubernatorial candidates for Morena. On May 14 he was raising the hand of victory together with Marina Vitela, in Durango; on Saturday he was in Hidalgo to support Julio Menchaca and, yesterday, he went to Aguascalientes to support Nora Ruvalcaba. She almost spends more time out of state than in the state, and at campaign events.

More fuel to the fire

Some passers de Ahome are more disappointed in Governor Rubén Rocha after having fired Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda from the Ministry of Health. He first pointed out that because he did not withdraw the lawsuits against journalists, but now with the dismissal of Ruth Díaz, in Welfare, he mentioned that, like her, Cuen did not let the undersecretaries work because of “professional jealousy.” He keeps making more charges to the leader of him.

keep your distance

In Mazatlan, Controversy rages due to the dismissal of Gabriela Peña Chico (ex-partner of mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres) at the head of the DIF, while the mayor has been absent since the weekend. It was Peña Chico herself who confirmed the news through a video on her social networks that she had been fired. Benítez Torres has not given any statement, since he has been in Acapulco since Friday.

protocols at school

Although the society is very relaxed with the issue of the use of health protocols, the general secretary of the SNTE 53, Ricardo Madrid Uriarte, assured that in schools they will not give covid a truce, so the care will be the same for the students, where the three filters that have been applied (at home, when entering the campus and when leaving it), will continue to be in force, since it is not thought to run any risk of contagion arising.

The leisurely desire

interests to achieve a greater penetration in Alvarado society is more than evident from the local deputy Ambrocio Chávez Chávez. This interest is tinged with the slow desire since 2002, that he tried to be mayor of Salvador Alvarado under the acronym of the PRD, and that today, as the natural leader of Morena, he seeks to strengthen. His legislative work is more strongly structured with all the support and promotion of federal programs.

