stars against

when it doesn’t rain, it rains on the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, to whom the Third District Court rejected the amparo filed against the political trial that follows him in the Sinaloa Congress. With this decision, they not only show the erratic actions that Estrada has undertaken in his eagerness to stop the process, even unsuccessfully requesting the governor’s intervention. The trial goes because it goes, they say.

Amazing

Many Ahomeans They were disappointed in Governor Rubén Rocha for what was said after the visit he had from the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the coordinator of the federal deputies Nacho Mier. And it is that they do not believe that they did not touch the subject of the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada. With these postures, they consider that they want to see their faces. Those are the details that Estrada takes advantage of.

With little desire

in Escuinapa, is about to start the Fiestas del Mar de las Cabras. It is a massive celebration in whose organization the City Council, chaired by Blanca Estela García, has already invested more than 2 million pesos. But everything points to the celebration ending with red numbers. At least that is what the organizing committee said when announcing the artistic cast, since it states that they start with a deficit of 400 thousand pesos.

indigenous in conflict

After A few days ago, a group of indigenous people violently broke into the ceremonial center of Juan José Ríos, where there were even injuries, since these people are trying to remove the governor of that area by force, and it was said that yesterday they were going to treat that point in the local Congress, but at the last minute they lowered it. There is indignation among the indigenous community of Guasave for this conflict, for which they ask for intervention and an end to the aggressions.

no political action

political work of the PAN Municipal Committee in Salvador Alvarado has had little penetration in society in recent years. Despite the reactivation of all kinds of activity, the work done by Blanca Elena Calderón does not seem to be gaining strength. Which, without a doubt, should be analyzed because the fourth position in the municipality as a political force forces them to start greasing the gear of the party.

