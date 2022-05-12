Under suspicion

In Mazatlan, the mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, has not yet come out of the controversy over the direct award of a contract for 400.8 million pesos in favor of the Azteca Lighting company for the purchase of LED-type public luminaires and has already announced the plan to replace utility units with an electric-powered fleet. Many are now wondering which company will benefit.

They do not like it

Some morenistas from Ahome were “enchiladas” because of what Senator Mario Zamora accused that in Sinaloa “there is no government.” And they want to discredit that position with which he says it out of resentment that Rubén Rocha won the governorship from him. They do not give them more: the occurrences, the clashes in the cabinet, the crime of the journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, it seems that it is close to what Zamora points out.

PAS support

As an open secret, the support that the marchers, by order of Héctor Melesio Cuen, had given to the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, in all this impeachment plot, had been kept, so much so that on the day of the march, On Monday, several passistas identified as from the UAS accompanied him to the local Congress, where they violently burst in, even kicking the iguanas in their path. Today they are on the lookout.

memorial vandalized

Members of the Rastreadoras de Guasave collective are looking for a way to rehabilitate the memorial that they had placed on a wall of the municipal pantheon with the 21 images of their disappeared children, since they were torn up by vandals and they have not obtained money to repair it. It is assumed that this space was authorized by the government so that they would not cause damage to the memorial, but it came out the same, when the only thing they are looking for is that the faces of their disappeared are spread.

one-man show

It seems that the power and drag that the former local deputy for Angostura José Manuel “Chenel” Valenzuela had a few years ago does not have the effervescence of before. So now he is seen alone and with a low reaction on social networks to how much “chenelada” he tries to generate, but that he cannot raise. His intention to run for office does not allow him to lower his spirits or stop doing what has worked for him until now: delivering popsicles.

