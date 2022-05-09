time is running out

The plot that the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, is experiencing due to the political trial is far from over. Today ends the first stage in which he must answer the Investigating Commission, but begins the second chapter of 20 days to unburden evidence. Here the first mayor can request an extension of another 15 days. But he insists that his future is already cast, that he could end up in a position in CDMX.

at the signal

More positions than ever are the PRI members of Ahome Bernardino Antelo Esper, Álvaro Ruelas Echave and Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno for the presidency of the PRI in Sinaloa. It is said that Cinthia Valenzuela, state president of the tricolor, was in the National Executive Committee of the party to see this issue. Like it’s about time. They say that the three hopefuls of Ahome are ready to participate. We will see.

government on hold

The mayor of Escuinapa, Blanca Estela García, hoped that, as had happened during previous administrations, it would be the State Government that would sponsor the main cast of the popular dance of the Fiesta del Mar de las Cabras. But, apparently, for the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, the holidays are not a priority and even yesterday he did not respond to the request, and may not.

they won’t come back

During his visit to Guasave, the head of Conapesca, Octavio Almada Palafox, confirmed to the fishermen of the region that the programs that they had before and disappeared in this government will no longer return, that they are a thing of the past, so they will continue only with the support of Bienpesca. The federal official only announced that they will make an agreement with the State to help them with a surplus, although he did not mention dates and amounts.

they’re up to something

In politics they say that “nothing is a coincidence”, and unless they meet in a well-known political trough, local deputy Ambrocio Chávez, federal deputy Fernando García, mayor Armando Camacho and the former coordinator of zone 03 of Cobaes know this very well. Gilberto Ojeda, because they are already old sea wolves in these political affairs. The Gregorian calendar indicates that there are still several years to go until 2024, but reality reveals that these are political times.

#floor