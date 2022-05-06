Go supports!

If it were only about political discourse, it could be said that the mayor of Escuinapa, Blanca Estela García, could already be calm in the face of the extreme drought that Conagua announces for this summer. The State Drinking Water and Sewerage Commission of Sinaloa (Ceapas) has already assigned him a water pipe to assist the population during emergencies that may occur, and in the next few days he will receive one more.

they are taking

In a flattering way towards Governor Rubén Rocha, but at least the local deputy of the PAS of Ahome Elizabeth Chía touched on the subject of the terrible state of the section that connects the Sinaloa highway with Sonora. Chía sees it feasible for Rocha to dialogue with his counterpart from Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to negotiate the reparation with the Communications Secretariat. As they are taking, because the problem is already old.

Absent

PAN deputy Giovanna Morachis Paperini, the only PAN member in Congress, has been conspicuous by her absence for five weeks, as they say in the chamber that the legislator is or was walking around Europe, forgetting about parliamentary activity. She even did not attend the last Children’s Parliament, where deputy Adolfo Beltrán had to accompany the girl who represented him.

new threat

The mayor of Guasave has already made several warnings that he will make moves in his cabinet, but it does not happen from there, because despite the constant blunders that have been committed, not one, but several of his officials, the only one who ran was to the Director of Tourism, and more for political reasons than for lack of capacity. We’ll see if now he does keep his word, or that’s the way it goes all year.

Working

The partisan political crisis that is worsening like a drought in the municipality of Mocorito, turns it into a juicy riot that must be pursued insistently. This is well known to the state leader of the Citizen Movement Party, Sergio Torres Félix, who is already working and structuring the party with a view to 2024. The lack of partisan credibility that prevails in the magical town puts them at an advantage.

#floor