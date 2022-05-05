hot earth

People in uncertainty. Blanca Estela García has just ‘heated up the square’, as they say in police jargon. The mayor of Escuinapa has dealt in recent days with the uncertainty generated by the presence of armed groups, which on Monday would have subdued elements of the National Guard when they were traveling on the highway. The atmosphere in that area is tense, with everything and the reinforcement of federal forces.

Waiting

In figurative terms, sitting down so as not to get tired are the Insabi workers at Los Mochis General Hospital, waiting for the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, to fulfill his promise to help them renew their contract without having to give up another job. Cuen promised them that last Monday he would have an answer, but nothing. At least they haven’t been fired.

political exit

The intervention. Sources close to the impeachment process of the Culichi mayor, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, confirmed that everything is squared away for the mayor to have a political solution, as happened with the Mazatlan Jorge Alberto Rodríguez Pasos in 2002, so they anticipate that With this, he will also have the order by “dedication” for Congress to appoint a substitute. We’ll see.

to recover support

After the announcement that next Saturday the head of Conapesca in the country, Octavio Almada Palafox, will be in the El Caracol fishing camp in Guasave, the men of the sea in the region are eagerly awaiting him to see various topics, including the disappearance of 25 of the 26 support programs they had, to see if there is an opportunity to rescue any. Surely, with that welcoming committee that awaits him, the federal official will think twice about returning to these parts.

little productive

The legislator for District 10, which includes the municipalities of Mocorito, Badiraguato and Navolato, has recently published on her social network accounts that she is working and taking pending in the State Congress. But the contradiction is that little is reflected in their productivity. Of the six initiatives presented as a parliamentary group when he belonged to the Sinaloense Party, he has none individually.



