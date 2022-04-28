Rocha asks that they watch him, his family and his cabinet. That he does not come to get rich, said the governor during the presentation of his State Development Plan 2022-2027, for which he asked the opposition parties and the media to monitor him, his family and the members of his cabinet, of whom he said do not come to do business either. In the presence of local and federal legislators, members of his cabinet, mayors, university rectors and businessmen, the state president summarized that the Development Plan is based on three axes, mainly, which are Sustainable Social Welfare, Economic Development and Democratic Government Promoter of Peace, Security, Ethics and Efficiency. There he said that Sinaloans require a government that builds public works with a sense of social utility that solves problems and needs of the people and is not conceived as an opportunity to do business.

Upside down. Instead of taking it on the friendly side, without getting heated as Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda did, some Ahome passistas do not want to stay with her after Governor Rubén Rocha Moya publicly accused that his moral leader and Secretary of Health is playing the cons. There are some from the hard line of pasismo in the municipality who point out that it is quite the opposite, since they assure that Cuen Ojeda is being severely beaten from the pinnacle of power in the Government Palace. There is plenty of evidence and they do not see that the harshness with which they treat him is going to dissipate. For this reason, they argue that it is time for him to retire, although others are of the idea that he should not abandon ship in these circumstances. In reality, we would have to wait for the consequences that Rocha Moya said there would be for Cuen Ojeda’s conduct.

moral support. The former candidate for the presidency of the republic, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, was in Mazatlán yesterday to present his book, For a progressive democracy. He did it at the Ángela Peralta theater, where the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, and a large delegation of state and municipal officials attended. There, the former moral leader of the PRD called for a national debate to solve the problems of poverty and insecurity in the country. Before, he met with representatives of the fishing sector where, at least, he gave them his moral support, in the midst of one of the worst crises they have experienced due to the collapse of catches and the disappearance of programs and subsidies. Producers said they were disappointed in the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And is not for less. The withdrawal of the marine diesel subsidy meant that only in the last shrimp season, half of the fishing fleet was moored.

Support for displaced people. After eight displaced families from the Sierra de Sinaloa de Leyva were also evicted from their homes last Tuesday in the Colonos Unidos sector, in Guasave, by order of a judge, since the land they were on belonged to a private individual and they invaded them for 12 years, now it is the City Council that is seeking, through the state government, to give these families a roof over their heads. For the moment, the government has already given them a temporary home, in addition to supporting them with some food, but the reality is that they will not be able to keep them like this for a long time, that is why they are looking for a quick solution to the problem they face, so It will depend on the will shown by the state to move these eight families forward.

The discord. Where once again the processes have not been carried out clearly is in Mocorito, first a group of residents of Rancho Viejo demanded that the process of electing commissioners be carried out again in Rancho Viejo, because now the formation of the The Works Committee of the Rancho Viejo community has been the political problem that has raised ampulla, since they assure that the trustee Rey Remberto Rodríguez Gallardo summoned a few to the process after publishing the summons on his Facebook account, ignoring to the group of people who were already making up the committee. The thing is that every time this situation gets out of hand for the municipal president, María Elizalde Ruelas, because the procedures and calls, say the neighbors, are done in the dark. If the necessary order and clarity is not established, the mayor will again have a revolt of neighbors in the council session for not handling matters transparently.



