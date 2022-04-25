Without results. This day, thousands of basic education students in Sinaloa return to face-to-face classes, and some will do so in terrible conditions because many schools are not well equipped and others suffered robberies during this short vacation period. The work of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, whose head, Graciela Domínguez Nava, continues to promote the federal program La Escuela es Nuestra, which in Sinaloa has left much to be desired, is being seen very slowly. Many children already want to return to their schools but cannot do so because improving schools has not been a priority of the federal or state government, which is very unfortunate. More results were expected from Domínguez Nava, but she has been lost in lawsuits with the union, more than in ensuring that the conditions of the schools improve.

Positioning. Itzel’s family, hammered to death by a young man in El Fuerte, thanked Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and Mayor Gildardo Leyva for the support they have received in these difficult times. They had previously detected that some intended to politicize the case to affect the image of Rocha and Leyva, which they opposed. The only thing they wanted was justice, to which the governor promised in the visit he paid them when they were watching over the young woman in the community of Saca Agua, in the Sierra Fortense. Some say that the capture of the young man and the position of the family made political actors in the colonial city and in Sinaloa stop trying to make noise. And it is that the case seems to be clarified because, if not, something else would be for Rocha and Leyva. In any case, yesterday in Los Mochis a group of women from the Colectivo Violetas Ingobernables held a march to demand justice in Itzel’s case and reject violence against women.

Good accounts. In Mazatlán, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres will surely give today a report on the results of the Holy Week and Easter holiday period. You don’t need a Harvard Ph.D. to predict that your accounts will be happy. There are reasons for it. According to estimates made by the Secretary of the Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, in Sinaloa there was an economic spill of close to 10 billion. 60 percent goes to Mazatlan. But another thing is the safety issue. There Mazatlan has a red balance, with the disappearance of the three young people from Nuevo León, the murder of a motorcyclist in the middle of the boardwalk and the death of another in an accident. This is an issue that must be analyzed to anticipate the effects on tourism.

fourth dose. The regional coordinator of the Welfare Secretariat in the municipalities of Guasave and Angostura pointed out that it will be at the end of this week when the fourth dose against covid-19 is being applied, with the difference that now it will not be for the entire public, but only for people over 60 years of age, as well as for those who work in the health sector. In order to be immunized for the fourth time, the candidates must have completed at least four months of having received the third reinforcement, while the idea is to be working for a space of two days, where they will have to apply about 5 thousand doses only in Guasava.

Let’s see what he proposes. The problem of the residents of Rancho Viejo, Mocorito, who remain dissatisfied with the appointment of Guadalupe Ruiz as commissioner, had a new chapter this weekend during the inauguration of the Field of Sunflowers in the Magical Town of Mocorito, as the dissatisfied took advantage the visit of the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, to express the situation, to which the president promised to visit them to review the case. It should be remembered that, after the setback they suffered in the council when everything pointed to the approval of a new assembly, the neighbors indicated that their next stop would be the State Congress, but they approached the governor first. Now it remains to be seen what proposal or solution Rubén Rocha Moya can give them, since the mayor, María Elizalde, has already taken the corresponding protest from the commissioner and, according to what some have pointed out, everything was in accordance with the law.