Lawsuit sung in Congress. It seems that the courage of the morenistas for not having carried out the electrical reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will have its repercussions in the Congress of the Union and in the Congress of Sinaloa, where it is expected, as deputy Merary warned yesterday Villegas, that the morenista legislators are no longer “condescending” with the fractions of the opposition bloc, understand PRI, PAN and PRD, since the morenista warned that they will no longer allow the initiatives proposed by these parties to advance without problems; which, beyond this measurement of forces, will only harm the society that could benefit from these proposals, but that before the sung lawsuit could die before being born. Add to that the moments of debate in the stands will become a worn show of insults and disqualifications.

Another Mochitense. Passist deputy Elizabeth Chía Galaviz yesterday assumed the presidency of the Human Rights Commission of the Sinaloa Congress, after the resignation from PAS of deputy Rosario Guadalupe Sarabia Soto, who joined the Morena parliamentary group. The Mochitense is a young woman with no experience in politics, but she says that she reaches the presidency with all the willingness to join forces. She is convinced that with collaboration and coordination in the work, it will be possible to continue meeting the needs of the population in terms of human rights. When she least she will be together with others with more experience, such as Gloria Himelda Félix Niebla; although, when it comes to work, she Chia is very determined. She is going to see what difference there is on the issue of human rights, because there are no big advances in Sinaloa.

Suspicion. The Inspectorate of the State Council for Human Rights in the southern part of the state has already opened an investigation into the public complaints of the relatives of three young royals who have disappeared in Mazatlan since the Easter holiday period. Testimonies of the supposed uprising of the young people presume the participation of three agents of the Municipal Police, coordinated with other armed civilians. On the subject, the mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, and the secretary of Municipal Public Security, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, have remained silent. The case represents a stain for Mazatlan as a safe and family destination, as it is promoted. Interviewed separately, both the attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, and the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, maintained that there is no evidence whatsoever that points to the participation of elements of the police in the disappearance of the three vacationers.

Safe beach. After an illustrative image circulated on social networks where, according to Cofepris data, Las Glorias beach was classified as not suitable for bathing, since it had high levels of enterococci in its waters and people could get sick by having contact with the The director of Municipal Health in Guasave declared that said information is false, since she spoke directly with the people of Coepris and they assured her that the tests that were applied came out negative, so there was no risk. Andrea Leticia Espinoza Camacho points out that, if the version that was handled on social networks had been true, they would have proceeded to close the beach, since they were not going to endanger the health of the people, but with the information that the Coepris, they are now certain that there never was such a risk.

Assuming the post. After a series of comments that covered every corner of the magical town of Mocorito why the special accompaniment of former mayor Guillermo Galindo Castro in all government events led by his wife and municipal president, María Elizalde Ruelas, if he had not accepted the space of president municipality of DIF. The doubt jumped from office to office, mainly among members of the opposition, as they claimed that he was just another citizen and had no reason to be part of the presidium tables, much less direct messages. However, overnight, and without much noise being made, at events he began to be presented as the municipal president of the DIF System, thus stopping the rumors as to why he is at organized events. by the municipal authority.

